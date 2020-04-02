As of Wednesday, eight other residents have since tested positive, as have eight staff members, who are now recovering at home, company officials said.

The first resident with a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley was transferred to a local hospital on Friday, and staff were notified the next day the person had tested positive, according to a statement the facility released Thursday.

At least 17 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at a Littleton nursing home, including one resident who died, company officials said Thursday, marking one of the largest known outbreaks at a Massachusetts senior or assisted living facility since the pandemic began tearing through the state.

The company’s disclosure drastically expands the number of cases Littleton officials could confirm at the facility Wednesday, when they raised alarms that it could be a “hot spot" for the highly infectious virus. Fire officials said then they were aware of at least one COVID-19-related death and four other confirmed cases after 17 people had been taken from the home to local hospitals in the span of just six days.

James Garreffi, the director of public health for the Nashoba Associated Boards of Health, also charged that Life Care Center staff had not cooperated with local health officials who were trying to investigate potential cases. That included not being “forthcoming” with a list of people who had been in contact with those who may have tested positive, he wrote in a letter to state officials this week.

In a statement, officials at the Littleton facility said they were working closely with the state Department of Public Health and have been “following the latest guidelines, from both state and federal authorities,” including barring visitors from its facility since early March.

“Our primary concern is for the health and safety of our residents, nursing staff and other care providers. They are on the front line of this unprecedented outbreak,” the company said. “We’ll continue to provide regular updates to state and local officials, as well as to family members who are concerned about the health and safety of their loved ones.”

Ann Scales, a DPH spokeswoman, said the state’s epidemiologists and nurses are working with staff at the Life Care Center, including providing personal protective equipment, and that the facility is keeping all residents in isolation, whether or not they have tested positive for COVID-19.

DPH officials said they were aware of “several” cases at the home, but did not provide specific numbers.

“The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has been working with nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to ensure they are practicing infectious disease control measures that can save lives and are responsive to the concerns of their residents’ families,” Scales said.

Theresa M. Morrill, 92, died Monday morning at the facility of illnesses unrelated to the virus, according to his son, William Morrill of Marlborough.

Morrill said he normally visited his mother every day, but could only see her once before she died — on Sunday evening — because the nursing home had stopped accepting visitors in an effort to limit exposure to the virus.

During his visit, Morrill said he wore a gown, gloves, and mask, and that his movements were limited to his mother’s room.

“I think they did a very good job. Nobody could even walk in the entrance to the door,” he said.

The facility cancelled activities for residents and had them eat meals in their rooms, Morrill said.

“They weren’t letting anybody do anything,” he said.

The Littleton location is one of 15 facilities that Life Care Centers operates in Massachusetts. A Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., was an early epicenter of the outbreak, with dozens dying, and other clusters have emerged at its facilities in recent days, including in Burlington, Kansas, and St. Louis.

The number of cases within Massachusetts nursing homes and assisted living centers have been growing, though precisely how many outbreaks are underway — and where — is unknown. The state so far has declined to release that information, though officials say they are now working to make it public.

But outbreaks have already hit several other facilities. Six of the 14 residents who were confirmed to have COVID-19 at the Jack Satter House in Revere have died, the House’s parent company, Hebrew SeniorLife, said Wednesday.

At least 24 people, including 20 residents and four staff, have also tested positive at the Williamstown Commons nursing facility as of Monday. And 15 veterans have died at the Holyoke Soldiers’ home, at least six of whom tested positive as of Wednesday. State officials said at least 11 residents and seven staff have been confirmed to have the virus at the facility.

