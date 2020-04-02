In recent weeks, the number of off-season residents on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket has swelled as people flee New York and other cities for summer homes, and the first COVID-19 infections have appeared. But the two island hospitals are not equipped to handle patients with severe respiratory illness. Nantucket Cottage Hospital does not have an intensive care unit. And while Martha’s Vineyard Hospital has three ICU beds, it does not have specialized physicians, called intensivists, to care for these patients.

Two Martha’s Vineyard residents, sickened by the virus, have already been flown off the island for treatment.

Massachusetts’ tiny island hospitals, where common medical problems include moped injuries and tick bites, are grappling with a potential problem of far greater magnitude: How to move critically ill coronavirus patients to the mainland if cases explode.

“When the numbers from New York started to climb and people were out and about, we started to really ramp up our preparedness. The past two weeks we’ve done everything that we could,” said Denise Schepici, president of Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, which has 25 beds. “Of course our vulnerabilities are we’ve never been built to deal with a pandemic.”

“Our hospital is not prepared to take care of a lot of sick patients,” she added.

The coronavirus crisis has highlighted medical gaps in hundreds of rural communities and small towns across the country, where hospitals do not have ICUs — or only very small ones — with special equipment such as heart monitors and ventilators to help patients breathe. But the hospitals on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard have the added challenge of being surrounded by water.

Executives at the two hospitals and their parent company, Partners HealthCare, are negotiating with the state about whether government resources will be available to safely transport large numbers of patients to big medical centers, should that become necessary, they said. Options discussed have included help from the Coast Guard, Massachusetts National Guard, and State Police.

State officials declined to provide details on the discussions, only saying that they have “been in direct talks with Partners about hospital service on the islands, and will continue to do so to ensure the needs of island residents and providers are met,” according to a written statement from Brooke Karanovich, a spokeswoman for the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

Boston MedFlight helicopters normally fly very sick patients from the islands to hospitals in the city, and last week flew two patients from the Vineyard, one of whom was infected with coronavirus, said Charles Blathras, director of base operations. He said the company is ready and able to transport more patients off the island.

But hospital executives worry that they will need additional plane or boat options with more capacity if large numbers of island residents become ill with the virus.

And then there is the issue of to where patients would be transferred. “If you have this outbreak occurring in Boston, if our spike were to occur at the same time ... the fear is will those beds be available?” said Gary Shaw, president of Nantucket Cottage Hospital, which has just 14 beds — though it could increase its capacity in an emergency. “We don’t have a problem right now, but we are planning.”

According to the hospitals’ websites, 16 residents on the two islands have tested positive for coronavirus so far, with the most recent confirmed case on Nantucket Wednesday. None of those residents are currently hospitalized, but that picture could change quickly. Worst-case estimates for Nantucket, if the virus begins to spread rapidly, could send 300 patients to the hospital, including 100 who would require intensive care, Shaw said.

The hospitals usually have a small number of ventilators: five at Nantucket and seven at Martha’s Vineyard. But some of those are reserved for traumas. Partners has sent an additional three ventilators to Nantucket.

Dr. Paul Biddinger, director of emergency preparedness for Partners, said while the islands may have been “perceived as a safe haven,” they don’t have the medical staff to treat very sick patients, particularly in the off-season when doctors and surgeons who rotate in during the summer are more scarce.

Both Schepici and Shaw said they had seen people socializing around the island, raising alarm about spread of the highly contagious virus. Nantucket now has a shelter-in-place order and Governor Charlie Baker last week advised anyone coming to Massachusetts from out of state to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Island residents aren’t alone in their fears about out-of-towners flocking to vacation homes due to the coronavirus. Thousands of Cape Cod residents have signed an online petition calling for the closure of bridges onto the peninsula to all motorists except for year-round residents.

On the Vineyard, Schepici said it feels like “an eerie calm” as health care works wait to see if social distancing will work to prevent a crisis.

Distancing is crucial because the number of residents has risen ― far before the start of the summer season. Martha’s Vineyard has about 17,000year-round residents, and more than 50,000residents in the summer. Nantucket has about 11,000 year-round residents, and 50,000 during July and August.

“We love our New Yorkers and our seasonal residents,” Schepici said. We have been “seeing a lot more ferry traffic and Connecticut and New York license plates. People were going right from the boats to the supermarkets. That is why people got really concerned.”

She believes ferry traffic has slowed, but just a few days ago she saw three teenagers in her parking lot, “arm in arm.”

“Unless the federal government does a national quarantine, people have a right to go to their homes,” said Russell Hartenstine, emergency management director for West Tisbury on Martha’s Vineyard. “The best we can do is educate people on social distancing.”

