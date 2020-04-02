Fallon had not asked Biden about the convention’s timing. The former vice president was responding to a question about how the virus would affect the election.

“I doubt whether the Democratic convention is going to be able to be held in mid-July, early July,” Biden told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.” “I think it’s going to have to move into August.”

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday night called for moving the Democratic National Convention from mid-July to August, making him the most prominent member of his party to say the convention must be rescheduled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Katie Peters, a spokeswoman for the Democratic National Convention Committee, said after Biden’s remarks that she expected the committee to reveal more details about changes to convention plans by the end of this week.

It was the second time in two days that Biden had questioned the timing of the convention, which is planned for July 13-16 in Milwaukee. On Tuesday he said during an MSNBC interview that it was “hard to envision” the convention’s taking place as planned.

Senior Democratic officials believe Biden would much prefer to hold a traditional convention attended by thousands as opposed to a virtual convention in which he receives the party’s presidential nomination without a made-for-television event. President Donald Trump, who like Biden hopes to have his nomination be a televised coronation, has pushed Republicans to maintain plans for their convention, which is set to take place in August in Charlotte, North Carolina.

While Biden has a nearly insurmountable delegate lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders, his last remaining rival for the Democratic presidential nomination, Biden cannot take formal control over convention planning until he clinches the nomination or Sanders drops out of the race.

Democratic officials, including the party’s chairman, Tom Perez, had hoped and predicted that the party would have a nominee by late April, but with so many states postponing their primaries because of public health concerns about the coronavirus, Biden cannot clinch the nomination until June at the earliest if Sanders remains in the race.

Changing the date of the Democratic convention would be a logistical feat, requiring a rebooking of thousands of hotel rooms along with the arena and conference center space in Milwaukee — or another city if the event is moved.

A time change would also affect how much money the party’s nominee would be able to spend over the summer. Candidates have separate pots of money they can tap into in a primary and a general election. The longer Biden is not the official nominee of the party, the less time he has to spend general election funds his campaign has raised.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.