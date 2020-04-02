The plane is expected to return to Logan Intentional Airport Thursday where Patriots owner Robert Kraft will be joined by Governor Charlie Baker to announce the unusual effort to help medical personnel and first responders deal with a shortage of equipment that puts them at risk of contracting the virus, which has sickened nearly 8,000 people in the state and led to 122 deaths.

The Kraft family deployed the New England Patriot team plane to China, where it was loaded with personal protective equipment to be used in the fight against coronavirus in Massachusetts, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal Thursday morning.

The sports world may be at a standstill from the coronavirus outbreak, but the New England Patriots haven’t been idle in their efforts to help combat the deadly virus.

The equipment comes at a time of need for Massachusetts. During his daily press conferences on the state’s response to the coronavrius pandemic, Baker has repeatedly said he has been frustrated by the struggle to get N95 masks and other personal protective into Massachusetts.

Baker thanked the Krafts in an early morning tweet.

According to the Journal, Baker and Jonathan Kraft, Robert’s son, who is president of the Patriots and also chairman of the board at Massachusetts General Hospital, negotiated with Chinese officials to load the plane with 1.7 million N95 masks purchased from Chinese companies.

The Kraft family also paid about $2 million toward the purchases of the masks, the Journal reported.

“In today’s world, those of us who are fortunate to make a difference have a significant responsibility to do so with all the assets we have available to us,'' Robert Kraft told the Journal.

The elder Kraft also pledged to provide 300,000 of the masks to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, because the billionaire has been impressed by Cuomo’s handling of the public health crisis in New York state, the Journal said.

