“I find that a lot of employers are reluctant to do permanent layoffs, because, frankly, this is such an unusual event that no one can accurately predict what’s going to happen just a few months from now,” said Christopher Feudo, an employment attorney at Foley Hoag LLP who serves on the firm’s COVID-19 task force.

Layoffs, furloughs, and salary reductions can all buy struggling businesses time, but they come at a substantial human cost. And the decisions that companies make now will determine how quickly they’ll be able to resume operations when the public health and economic crises subside.

Some employees are out of a job entirely. Some are off work without pay until the COVID-19 emergency ends and their workplaces can reopen. Some are doing the same job, but for less pay. As employers reckon with catastrophic declines in revenue, they face a slate of unappealing choices in how to manage payroll.

Despite the uncertain fallout from the viral pandemic, however, many employers are in such dire shape that they feel they have no other choice but to make cuts.

Nancy Waldron, a business professor at Lasell University, said businesses that don’t have a realistic hope of recovering fully from the economic shock would be best served to level with their staffers and give them a clean break.

“You have to be really open with your employees at any time of great change,” she said. “If you are furloughing workers, that gives them a little sliver of hope.”

Furloughs, or temporary layoffs, qualify people for unemployment insurance in Massachusetts if they are caused by the coronavirus outbreak. They also give a business a better shot at quickly reassembling its workforce when the conditions are right.

Still, they are not to be taken lightly, employers say.

Tony Maws, chef-owner of Craigie on Main in Cambridge, furloughed about 40 employees, while keeping on staff five workers to do take out and delivery.

Maws decided to let people go because he doesn’t have the cash flow to keep them on the payroll. Business is dramatically down, even with delivery service. Maws’s goal is to have enough savings to reopen and rehire.

“We’re thinking about long term,” Maws explained. “I want you to have a job to come back to.”

A somewhat less drastic ― if still painful ― decision being taken by some companies is a temporary reduction in pay for employees during a period of financial stress.

Such a measure may be combined with furloughs as a way for businesses to continue operating as fully as possible while facing what they hope are temporary cash flow problems. Pay reductions, depending on the job, may come with a decrease in working hours, or be offset by the prospect of bonuses later. But they keep employees on the payroll.

Waldron said that pay cuts for the rank-and-file should be accompanied by decreases for management. Senior executives can create a lot of good will if they are the first to absorb the financial hit, she added.

The $2 trillion federal stimulus package provides an incentive for some employers to retain their workforces as they wait out the virus. The new law offers small businesses and nonprofits forgivable loans to pay employees’ salaries or bring back those they’ve laid off, and to cover costs such as rent and utilities.

Massachusetts’ relatively new casino industry provides a glimpse into the complex calculus that companies are considering as they decide how to handle a crushing loss of income. All three of the state’s casinos agreed to pay at least their full-time workers for two weeks after state regulators shut them down in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

But as business closures have spread here and around the country, the owners of MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park have placed huge swaths of their workforces on furlough.

Meanwhile, Encore Boston Harbor says it will keep all of its full- and part-time employees on the payroll through May 15 under a companywide decision announced this week by Matt Maddox, chief executive of parent company Wynn Resorts.

The company came into the crisis with an enviable balance sheet, which left it with options that other businesses don’t have. Encore president Brian Gullbrants said in an interview this week that the decision to keep paying employees will make a smooth reopening more likely whenever it is allowed to resume operations.

He noted that the process of hiring and training a workforce that now numbers around 4,300 was a massive effort that would be costly to repeat.

“We’ve invested so much in these people in time and effort, and hard work, and in money, that these ladies and gentlemen aren’t just a payroll number," he said. “They’re the company’s most valued asset.”

Carlos Aramayo, president of UNITE HERE Local 26, which represents workers at Encore and in many other parts of the hard-hit hospitality industry, said in an interview that there are many owners of hotels and other facilities that would do well to take note of what places like Encore, Harvard, and MIT are doing by continuing to pay wages.

While not every organization has the financial strength to keep workers on full pay through a shutdown of indefinite length, he said, moves to keep people on benefits or able to receive some compensation will eventually reap dividends.

“It’s important for us as a society to recognize the value that people create through the work that they do every single day," he said. “While people are feeling a pinch right now . . . all of us need to remind ourselves of that and figure out how all of us can bear the brunt of this economic hit and not have it just borne by those workers.”

Shirley Leung of the Globe staff and Globe correspondent Anissa Gardizy contributed to this report.





Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.