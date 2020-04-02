My descent started when my husband and I happened upon a friend in Coolidge Corner. He’s a chatty guy, but that night he seemed antsy, eager to be on his way. But where could he possibly need to go? No one has plans anymore. We’re living in excuse-proof times. Just try to get out of Zoom happy hour with people you don’t want to see in real life. What are you going to say? Sorry, but I need to bleach my socks drawer?

For reasons unclear to me, I forgot to hoard Purell. By last week I was so desperate I was scheduling my days around rumors.

We were standing 6 feet apart (which I’ve now learned might not be distant enough) near Trader Joe’s when he lowered his voice. “I got a tip,” he whispered across the void. “The CVS is getting a shipment at 8.”

As we neared the pharmacy, he broke into a run. The shelves were bare, but his intelligence was good. “We’re unloading it,” an employee said.

It was only 8:04, but we’d eaten dinner hours ago — we’re all early bird special people now — and it felt so very late. We headed back to our isolation units.

The next morning, I awoke to a text: “Head back to CVS,” my source wrote. “Line not bad.”

By this point into America’s transformation into the Soviet Union, everyone knows the rules: one bottle per person. But our friend had scored two. That’s why I’m withholding his name. He may as well be seen in public enjoying a plastic straw.

Then again, who am I to judge? I’d considered lying about my age to gain entry into a 60+ grocery shopping hour (on the bright side: the more time that elapses without access to grooming professionals, the easier passing for 60 will become).

By the way, youngsters are in fact sneaking into senior shopping hours. I know this because the Globe’s Spotlight team got a tip, and when I went to see if it was happening at my local Whole Foods, the employee manning the door told me that people were claiming they were shopping for older folks.

Who knew we could fall so low that kale would trigger duplicity?

I almost forgot to mention: My husband and I each scored a bottle of sanitizer at CVS that morning. Two ounces of liquid gold per person. But there are four people in our family.

Word on the street was that a second, nearby CVS was getting a shipment. The truck was coming in at 11. The good stuff would be behind the counter — along with the toilet paper — at 2.

I thought it would look better if I also bought other items and acted like the sanitizer was almost an afterthought. But what could I possibly buy? Weeks of panic shopping had left me so well stocked (except for sanitizer) that CVS could come to me for supplies (I hoarded things no one else even wanted, like Saran wrap).

Standing 6 feet from the counter, I called out as casually as possible. “Hand sanitizer, please.”

The first responder manning the cash register, a front-line worker without commensurate pay, had seen my type: “It wasn’t on the truck,” she said impassively. “Next.”

Back on the street, needing to feel like I was doing something to keep my family safe, even if it meant risking my own life, I decided to go grocery shopping. If I can just find frozen peas and carrots, I thought, we will live.

Frozen asparagus spears, if you’re reading this: Take the hint. No one wants you. Not even in a pandemic. You are the only folks left in the freezer section. Even the cauliflower rice is gone.

Having struck out on peas and Purell, I took a long walk in a changed landscape. Discarded sanitary gloves littered the sidewalks the way single-use tooth flossers once had, when gingivitis felt like an important threat.

I was tired and thirsty and I wanted to buy an iced coffee and sit down, but those were luxuries from a bygone era (namely, February). Take a seat on a bench now, and it will be the last seat you ever take.

I pushed onward, and when I got home I started organizing, because if not now, when? I came upon a lunch box from when my high schooler still had high school, and tucking it into a side pouch I noticed a small bottle of Purell, from a time when no one thought much about it, a portal back to life as it used to be. It made me cry.

