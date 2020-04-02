Re “A president unfit for a pandemic” (Editorial, March 31): A president unfit for a pandemic is unfit for the presidency. In the United States we elect presidents not just for good times but also for inevitable times of crisis. We expect a president to know what needs to be done when hurricanes hit and when markets fall and if and when to mobilize the troops. All presidents are tested and are remembered for their responses, but none has failed so spectacularly, and with such disastrous consequences, as Donald J. Trump. He will surely go down in history as the most monstrous and pernicious president ever to occupy the White House.

Advertisement

Impeachment failed to remove him from office, but because of his callous mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis, he must not be allowed a second term. Be mindful, when you vote in November, that the Globe editorial board stated that this president has “blood on his hands.”

Ann Madigan

Milton





Editorial’s anti-Trump theme borders on hysteria

As someone whose great-grandmother (a German immigrant) died, along with her daughter, in the 1918 flu epidemic, and as a person who did not — and would never — vote for Donald Trump, I think the Globe’s anti-Trump theme has reached the point where it is not constructive and borders on hysteria, such as in Tuesday’s editorial: “Catastrophic decisions in the White House have doomed the world’s richest country to a season of untold suffering.”

Complacency is a universal human trait. The United States has not experienced a global pandemic the likes of this in 100 years, and but for the initial coverup in Wuhan, China, by local officials there, there may not have been a global pandemic for another 100 years. Of course, no country would be fully prepared for such an unusual and unpredictable calamity. And many mistakes have been made on all sides.

Advertisement

As the Globe has pointed out, the states’ governors have enormous power in this kind of situation. The fine Democratic governor of Louisiana, for example, allowed Mardi Gras to go forward in New Orleans in February, with disastrous results.

I hope that the Globe will take a more balanced approach as it proceeds to examine this crisis.

Bill Hahn

Stoughton





It’s a bipartisan failure, and it’s deep-seated

The editorial “A president unfit for a pandemic” does a thorough job of indicting Donald Trump for “a colossal failure of leadership” and calls for his defeat in November. Unmentioned is the effectiveness of the effort, over at least the last 40 years, to undermine trust in government, specifically through the continual and successful assault on adequate funding for a public health system robust enough to address the dangers of a 21st-century pandemic. This is but one example of the ways the bipartisan effort to undermine the ability of government to meet the fundamental social needs of working people leaves them so vulnerable at a time like this.

The pandemic lays bare the nature of these vulnerabilities and demands a spirited criticism of so-called Third Way neoliberal capitalism, spanning from Jimmy Carter to Trump, which has led to the increasing privatization of social goods and services. The social democratic safeguards offered by the Nordic model deserve serious consideration, not only because of their effectiveness in a time of pandemic, but also because they prioritize the lives of working people and democratize the power of capital in our social contract.

Advertisement

Frederick P. Sperounis

Newton





Moved to tears

I can hardly see through tears to respond to the Globe’s editorial “A president unfit for a pandemic.” I have no words; you’ve said it all.

Kathie R. Florsheim

Providence