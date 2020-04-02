But still I see many signs of things that have changed. At the supermarket, workers spray an alcohol solution on shopping cart handles and wipe down surfaces constantly. A shopping mall in a Tianjin suburb and the street that leads to it have become a biohazard zone because it was the source of multiple COVID-19 cases. Local authorities had to track down tens of thousands of people who had been exposed to the coronavirus there. Nobody knows when the mall and the street will reopen.

TIANJIN, China — Daily life here is much like it always was. Streets became eerily quiet at the end of January, but by the second half of February, more and more pedestrians started appearing on sidewalks, wearing masks. Car traffic increased, too. The scene could even pass as normal. Local open-air food markets have remained open throughout the epidemic, and there have been no severe food shortages.

One of the banks I use no longer accepts walk-in visitors, even if it’s just a two-minute visit to pick up a renewed banking card. Everyone needs to book an appointment the day before. When I showed up, I had to write down my name, national ID number, and phone number.

Before I could even enter the building that houses the bank, I had to show my “health QR code” on my Alipay app. The app generated the code for me after I filled out a questionnaire that asked things like “do you have a fever or dry cough?” and “have you been in close contact with any confirmed COVID-19 patients?” Having answered “no” to all the questions, I was given a green code, which allows me to go to all kinds of public venues as I please. People who have had a fever or have a relative who’s a confirmed case are given orange or red codes, and these people have to be quarantined at home or a designated facility for the foreseeable future. Every person’s answers are tied to their national ID number, so we’re prepared to face serious consequences if we provide untruthful information.

Once inside, I had to scan a different QR code, using an add-on to WeChat, to log my visit into a citywide database. Collectively, raw data like the time and location of my bank visit are supposed to aid contact tracing in case anyone tests positive for the coronavirus. A lot of information about me can already be pulled up from government databases using my national ID number, but now, even more granular information about my whereabouts is being recorded each time I venture out of my home.

One more thing happened at the bank: a guard took my temperature. Curiously, he did not aim the temperature gun at my forehead, instead, he pointed it at the back of my right hand. It registered a mere 34.2 degrees Celsius (93.6 degrees Fahrenheit). I wondered aloud whether it was because I had been walking glove-free in the chilly weather, or whether the gun had malfunctioned. The moon-faced guard said nothing and waved me through impatiently.