Looking up that box score led to this thought: Who are the best players I’ve covered in 18 years on the baseball beat?

Two future Hall of Famers, Roberto Alomar and Mike Piazza, were in the lineup for the Mets that night. With Alomar on first base, Piazza homered off Ben Sheets in the top of the first inning and the Mets went on to win the game, 5-1.

My first game as a beat writer was Aug. 6, 2002. The New York Mets played the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park and I was there working for the Journal News, a newspaper based in White Plains, N.Y.

Advertisement

I had the Mets from 2002-05, the Yankees from 2006-09, and the Red Sox since 2010. For the purposes of this list, only players from those teams are eligible, and it’s based on how they played at the time I was covering the team.

Here is my list:

First base

Mark Teixeira

I covered one year of Mo Vaughn with the Mets when he was still good, and that was a lot of fun. But Teixeira had a .948 OPS for the Yankees in 2009 and finished second in the MVP voting for a World Series champion. He also won a Gold Glove.

Mike Napoli had an outstanding 2013 season for the Sox. Adrian Gonzalez hit .321 with an .895 OPS in two seasons with the Sox.

Second base

Dustin Pedroia

I’m glad I got to watch Dustin play when he was healthy and the best all-around player at this position. Pedroia routinely made impossible plays in the field and had an .811 OPS before Manny Machado crushed his knee.

I also covered Alomar and Robinson Cano. Alomar was at the end of his career and Cano at the beginning. Cano had Hall of Fame potential before leaving the Yankees and getting suspended for PEDs.

Advertisement

Third base

Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez (left) and David Ortiz both make this list. Jim Davis/Globe staff

On a day-to-day basis, I’ve never seen a more technically sound player than A-Rod. He rarely ran into outs or made mental mistakes in the field, and obviously he mashed at the plate. That’s why it’s so disappointing that he got involved in PEDs. What a waste.

I also covered David Wright and Adrian Beltre. It was only a year with Adrian, but he was so much fun to watch. If not for injuries, Wright would have been a Hall of Famer, and Beltre should make it on the first ballot. Beltre never took a play off. If only the Sox had kept him. He wanted to stay, too.

Shortstop

Derek Jeter

For whatever reason, it became trendy to find ways to criticize Jeter. Here’s what I saw: an .847 OPS and an average of 153 games a year. Every good team I’ve been around had a player or two who made sure the focus was always on that day’s game. Jeter did that for the Yankees, finding ways to tamp down whatever foolishness was going on around him.

Xander Bogaerts is seven seasons into his career and only recently has come to understand how good he can be.

Center field

Johnny Damon

Covering Damon with the Yankees was interesting because he clearly enjoyed blending into a team loaded with stars. Damon had an .821 OPS in four seasons in New York and averaged 103 runs.

Damon is underrated historically. He finished his career with 1,668 runs, 2,769 hits, 866 extra-base hits, and 408 stolen bases. Only seven other players — Craig Biggio, Barry Bonds, Ty Cobb, Rickey Henderson, Paul Molitor, Tris Speaker, and Honus Wagner — have done that, and all are in the Hall of Fame outside of Bonds.

Advertisement

Right field

Mookie Betts

Mookie Betts was perennially one of the league's best outfielders with the Red Sox. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

It’s an easy call with Betts, who is on a Hall of Fame path after starting his career as a second baseman. Trading him will be a mistake that lingers through history.

Left field

Hideki Matsui

Part of this is that I haven’t covered many great left fielders. But people forget how good Matsui was. He had an .852 OPS with the Yankees and four 100-RBI seasons. Matsui also worked around the language barrier to be one of the best clubhouse presences I’ve seen and was a genuinely funny guy to be around.

Catcher

Mike Piazza

Mike Piazza tags the Cardinals' Will Clark out at the plate during a 2000 NLCS game. HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP via Getty Images

You know he was a great hitter. But he was a better catcher than people give him credit for. He knew how to call a game and he was sound defensively. He liked to talk about heavy metal and politics. I’m quite sure Mike will be the only player I’ll ever have a serious discussion with about the viability of a third political party in America.

Designated hitter

David Ortiz

Papi hit .292/.383/.561 in the time I covered him, and that was the end of his career. His final season was a lesson in how to go out on top. He also was much more of a student of hitting than people realize, putting in a lot of time studying pitchers and working on his swing.

Starting pitchers

Pedro Martinez, Randy Johnson, Roger Clemens, Tom Glavine, Mike Mussina

Hard to argue with four Hall of Famers and The Rocket. I was fortunate to cover Martinez when he joined the Mets, and I learned a lot about pitching from him. He’s one of the smartest people I’ve ever been around. Not baseball players, people.

Advertisement

Red Sox fans think of Pedro Martinez as one of their own, but he pitched four seasons with the Mets too. Getty Images/Getty

Johnson and Clemens were larger-than-life characters. Glavine and Mussina were guys who maximized their talent. Mussina was always funny to be around. He is the most normal person for somebody who was such a great player.

Relief pitcher

Mariano Rivera

He was the best at what he did and I doubt anybody will ever be better. For a beat writer, Rivera made the job easier by eliminating ninth-inning drama.

That’s what made April 15, 2007, such a shock.

The Yankees took a 4-2 lead into the ninth inning at Oakland. Rivera got two quick outs before Todd Walker singled and Jason Kendall walked to end a nine-pitch at-bat. Marco Scutaro then hit an 0-and-2 pitch off the left-field foul pole to win the game.

Manager

Joe Torre

In order, I’ve covered Bobby Valentine, Art Howe, Willie Randolph, Torre, Joe Girardi, Terry Francona, Valentine again, John Farrell, Alex Cora, and now Ron Roenicke.

I didn’t see Francona at his best, given the 2011 collapse, so the nod goes to Torre. He was the right person at the right time for the Yankees.

It’s hard not to wonder how good Cora would have been (and perhaps still could be) if not for the cheating scandal that cost him his job. I don’t think 2018 was some fluke. Cora had been preparing to manage for years and skillfully blended analytics with old-school sensibilities.

Advertisement

If A-Rod can transition from disgraced pariah to “Sunday Night Baseball,” Cora can manage again.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.