The 2020 British Open is expected to be canceled this week, according to Golf Digest.
The decision to pull the plug would come in the wake of the news that the All England Club canceled Wimbledon on Wednesday. According to Golf Digest, British Open officials were monitoring what Wimbledon might do before making a call of their own.
This year’s Open was set to begin July 16 at Royal St. George’s Golf Club. The last time the Open wasn’t played was in 1945 because of World War II.
