Slumbers added, "We are well aware of the importance of being able to give clear guidance to fans, players, and everyone involved and are working to resolve this as soon as we can.”

The R&A released a short statement in response to media speculation about the staging of the event in July. Chief executive Martin Slumbers said the “process is taking some time to resolve” because of a range of external factors.

British Open organizers said Thursday that postponement is an option for this year’s tournament at Royal St. George’s because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 149th edition of the Open Championship is scheduled to take place July 16-19. The last time the Open wasn’t played was in 1945 because of World War II.

No extra year for Ivy Leaguers

The Ivy League has decided not to allow its spring-sport athletes who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus pandemic to have an additional year of eligibility, despite the NCAA granting that option earlier this week.

The move, which was announced Thursday, was consistent for the Ivy League, which hasn't allowed athletes who received medical redshirts to play for a fifth year.

“After a number of discussions surrounding the current circumstances, the Ivy League has decided the League’s existing eligibility policies will remain in place, including its longstanding practice that athletic opportunities are for undergraduates,” the league said in a statement.

The NCAA Division 1 Council voted Monday to give spring-sport athletes regardless of their year in school a way to get back the season they lost because of the coronavirus, but it did not guarantee financial aid to the current crop of seniors if they return to play next year. Spring-sport athletes include baseball, softball, and lacrosse players.

As of Thursday, before the announcement from the conference, nearly 70 Ivy League senior spring-sports athletes had entered the NCAA transfer portal, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press.

Edmonds tests positive

Former baseball All-Star Jim Edmonds said he tested positive for the coronavirus and for pneumonia.

“I am completely symptom-free now and doing really well, and so I must have had it for a while,” Edmonds said in a video posted to his Instagram account. “I appreciate everyone who has said well wishes and wished me the best.”

The 49-year-old played 17 major league seasons from 1993-2010, mostly for the Angels (1993-99) and Cardinals (2000-07).

World Games delayed to 2022

The World Games that were more than a year away have been delayed to 2022 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Olympic-style event for sports that are not on the Summer Games program had been scheduled for July 15-25, 2021, in Birmingham, Ala. But those dates now overlap with the Tokyo Olympics, which were delayed for a full year while the world deals with the pandemic.

The International World Games Association and Birmingham Organizing Committee announced Thursday that the 11th edition of the World Games will now be held on July 7-17, 2022.

Ducks will pay

Anaheim Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli said they will pay their 2,100 part-time employees across all of their sports and event management companies through June 30 for work that was wiped out by the pandemic … The Ottawa Senators are making temporary layoffs and salary reductions because of COVID-19. The team’s parent company says the full-time workforce will be reduced starting Sunday, when the NHL club’s season was originally scheduled to end. Those not laid off could be placed on furlough. Others could have their salaries reduced. Health benefits will continue uninterrupted … Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has donated $15,000 to provide hygiene products to students and families in the East Cleveland City School District during the coronavirus pandemic. Landry partnered with Meijer to supply families with soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, and other personal care products. “Although we are facing unprecedented challenges right now, it is important to remember that we are all in this together,” Landry said. “I love the City of Cleveland, and I want to make sure our communities have the support that they need to stay safe and healthy.” … The CEO of World TeamTennis said the league has sent $1,000 each to about 60 players and coaches as a “gift” to help them deal with the financial hardships presented by the coronavirus pandemic. Carlos Silva said in a telephone interview that the payments were not an advance of salary for the nine-team league, which was founded by Billie Jean King in the 1970s … The Senior PGA Championship in Michigan has been canceled. The PGA of America said it based its decision on Michigan’s stay-at-home order that was enacted March 23. The Senior PGA in Benton Harbor, Mich., was to be played May 21-24. It will be held next year at Southern Hills in Tulsa. It will return to Benton Harbor the following year … Brescia president Massimo Cellino said he will forfeit his team’s remaining Serie A matches if the Italian soccer league resumes. Brescia is the third-worst hit province in Italy with more than 8,500 coronavirus cases and more than 1,300 deaths. In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Cellino said, “This season doesn’t make sense anymore.”