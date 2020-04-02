The three finalists, selected from an initial list of ten by a 30-member committee and online fan balloting, are North Dakota forward Jordan Kawaguchi, Minnesota-Duluth defenseman Scott Perunovich, and Maine goalie Jeremy Swayman.

The 40th annual Hobey Baker Award announcement was originally scheduled for April 10 during Frozen Four weekend in Detroit, but has been moved to ESPN’s Sportscenter during the 11 ET show on April 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Swayman, who was drafted in the fourth round by the Bruins in 2017 and signed an entry-level contract with the club in March, faced more shots than any goalie in the nation, but finished with the second-best save percentage at .939. The Anchorage, Alaska, native started 33 of 34 games this season and played all but seven minutes. He led Maine to an 18-11-5 record and earned the Walter Brown Award given to the top American-born player in New England.

Kawaguchi, a junior from British Columbia, finished second in scoring nationally with 45 points in 33 games. The National Collegiate Hockey Conference forward of the year had 13 game-winning points, leading North Dakota to a 26-5-4 record.

Not only did Perunovich anchor the defense for Minnesota-Duluth (22-10-2), the senior finished second in the nation with 34 assists in 34 games. The Hibbing, Minnesota, resident finished 10th in the nation with 40 points and was named NCHC offensive defenseman of the year for a third straight season. He was drafted in the second by the St. Louis Blues in 2018 and recently signed a two-year entry-level contract.

All statistics for the college hockey season were finalized when the season was cancelled on March 12.