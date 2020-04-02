Entercom Communications, the parent company of sports radio station WEEI, informed employees in all of its markets Thursday that it would be implementing pay cuts, layoffs, and furloughs to cut expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are fortunate to work in an industry that plays such an important role in our country at a time of crisis, providing a critically important and trusted local voice for news and information as well as entertainment, companionship and respite during these uncertain times,” wrote Field.

“Unfortunately, the severity of the situation necessitates us making significant cost reductions in order to cope with the realities at hand. Our nation is facing unprecedented disruption that has shut down countless businesses and entire industries, including many of our customers.

"This is having a very large impact on advertising revenues. We must take hard but necessary actions to ensure that we endure the crisis and emerge as a strong, healthy and competitive company.”

According to the memo, which was obtained by RadioInsight.com, full-time Entercom staffers that make more than $50,000 per year will be required to take pay cuts from 10 percent to 20 percent. Field said in the memo he would take a 30 percent pay cut.

WEEI management did not immediately respond to a request asking how its staffers and programming would be affected.

In the Boston market, Entercom also owns Amp (103.3 FM), Magic (106.7 FM), Mix (104.1 FM), WEEI-AM (850), and WEEI-AM (1440).

