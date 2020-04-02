Aldon Smith, the former standout pass rusher for the San Francisco 49ers seeking to return to the NFL after his career was put on hold in 2015 by off-field issues, has agreed to a contract with the Dallas Cowboys, according to a person familiar with the deal. The one-year deal could pay the 30-year-old Smith, who last played in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders in the 2015 season, as much as $4 million. Smith’s request to the NFL to be reinstated remains pending. Smith is a former Pro Bowl and all-pro selection for the 49ers who had 47½ sacks in his 59 career NFL games. He totaled 33½ sacks for the 49ers in his first two NFL seasons, including 19½ as a second-year pro in 2012. The NFL initially suspended Smith for the first nine games of the 2014 season, then suspended him again for one year in November 2015 for violating the sport’s substance abuse policy. Smith was involved in a series of incidents in which he was arrested multiple times for suspicion of DUI, and faced weapons charges that later were reduced.
Packers sign WR Funchess
The Green Bay Packers signed 6-foot-4-inch wide receiver Devin Funchess as he tries to bounce back from an injury-shortened 2019 season. Funchess, 25, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers after being drafted out of Michigan in the second round of the 2015 draft. He played for the Indianapolis Colts last year, but went on injured reserve after breaking his collarbone in a season-opening 30-24 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He had his best season in 2017 with 63 catches for 840 yards and eight touchdowns . . . Titans running back Derrick Henry signed his franchise tender that put him under contract for $10.2 million for the 2020 season as Tennessee works toward reaching a long-term deal with the 2019 NFL rushing leader . . . The New Orleans Saints agreed to bring back free agent cornerback P.J. Williams, according to general manager Mickey Loomis. Terms of the new contract have not been released.He started eight of the 14 regular season games in which he played in 2019. His highlights included an interception and a sack . . . A former agent for Derrius Guice filed a lawsuit in California against the Washington Redskins running back and his current agent, Young Money Sports, seeking $500,000 in damages. Agent Fadde Mikhail alleges Guice signed with him after leaving LSU in January of 2018, then switched agencies four months later in the weeks before that year’s NFL draft. Mikhail claims he loaned Guice $191,000 in early 2018 and negotiated hundreds of thousands of dollars of endorsement and marketing deals for Guice. He signed a four-year, $4.5 million contract with Washington less than a month after the draft.
Colleges
Bruins prospect a Hobey finalist
University of Maine junior goaltender Jeremy Swayman, fourth-round draft pick of the Boston Bruins, was named one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the top college hockey player in the nation. Swayman, of Anchorage, Alaska, faced more shots and made more saves than any other goalie, finishing with the second best save percentage in the nation at .939 after starting 33 of 34 games for the Black Bears and playing all but seven minutes of the season. He was joined on the Baker list by University of North Dakota junior forward Jordan Kawaguchi, and University of Minnesota Duluth junior defenseman Scott Perunovich.
DePaul gives Leitao extension
DePaul and men’s basketball coach Dave Leitao agreed to a contract extension through the 2023-24 season after a year in which the Blue Demons went 16-16. Leitao, a New Bedford, Mass., native and former Northeastern standout, has a 122-132 record over eight seasons and two stints at DePaul. Leitao led DePaul to a 58-34 record during a three-year run that included an NCAA appearance in 2004. The Blue Demons haven’t been back to the tournament since. The NCAA suspended Leitao for the first three games and placed the program on probation for three years, saying he should have done more to prevent recruiting violations by his staff . . . UConn forward Megan Walker was selected a Division 1 All-American by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. Walker, the 2020 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Tournament Most Outstanding Player, averaged 19.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while ranking eighth nationally with a 45.1 three-point field goal percentage. Walker was joined on the WBCA All-America team by Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter, Baylor’s Lauren Cox, Iowa’s Kathleen Doyle, Louisville’s Dana Evans, South Carolina’s Tyasha Harris, Oregon’s Ruthy Hebard, Satou Sabally, and Sabrina Ionescu, and Arizona’s Aari McDonald . . . Ohio State 6-foot-9-inch junior forward Kaleb Wesson announced in a Tweet Wednesday night he was forgoing his final year of eligibility to enter the NBA draft. Analysts have projected him as a second-round pick . . . Former Wake Forest and Marshall men’s basketball coach Carl Tacy has died. He was 87. Tacy’s son, Carl Jr., told the Associated Press his father died early Thursday. He had been transferred from a hospital to hospice care in Yadkinville, N.C., last week following a December diagnosis of leukemia.
Miscellany
Blackhawks give duo 2-year deals
The Chicago Blackhawks agreed to two-year contract extensions with forward Matthew Highmore, 24, and goaltender Kevin Lankinen, who turns 25 on April 28. The first year of each extension is a two-way deal. Highmore’s agreement has an average annual value of $725,000, and Lankinen’s extension carries an average annual value of $800,000. Highmore urned into a reliable depth forward for Chicago with two goals and four assists in a career-high 36 games this season. Lankinen, who went 8-10-2 with a 3.03 goals-against average this season with Rockford of the AHL, is still looking for his NHL debut, but he could compete for the backup role with the Blackhawks next season. He is 8-10-2 with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage this season with Rockford of the AHL. He helped lead Finland to gold at the 2019 world championship, going 7-1-0 with a 1.50 GAA during the tournament.
