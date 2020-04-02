Aldon Smith, the former standout pass rusher for the San Francisco 49ers seeking to return to the NFL after his career was put on hold in 2015 by off-field issues, has agreed to a contract with the Dallas Cowboys, according to a person familiar with the deal. The one-year deal could pay the 30-year-old Smith, who last played in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders in the 2015 season, as much as $4 million. Smith’s request to the NFL to be reinstated remains pending. Smith is a former Pro Bowl and all-pro selection for the 49ers who had 47½ sacks in his 59 career NFL games. He totaled 33½ sacks for the 49ers in his first two NFL seasons, including 19½ as a second-year pro in 2012. The NFL initially suspended Smith for the first nine games of the 2014 season, then suspended him again for one year in November 2015 for violating the sport’s substance abuse policy. Smith was involved in a series of incidents in which he was arrested multiple times for suspicion of DUI, and faced weapons charges that later were reduced.

The Green Bay Packers signed 6-foot-4-inch wide receiver Devin Funchess as he tries to bounce back from an injury-shortened 2019 season. Funchess, 25, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers after being drafted out of Michigan in the second round of the 2015 draft. He played for the Indianapolis Colts last year, but went on injured reserve after breaking his collarbone in a season-opening 30-24 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He had his best season in 2017 with 63 catches for 840 yards and eight touchdowns . . . Titans running back Derrick Henry signed his franchise tender that put him under contract for $10.2 million for the 2020 season as Tennessee works toward reaching a long-term deal with the 2019 NFL rushing leader . . . The New Orleans Saints agreed to bring back free agent cornerback P.J. Williams, according to general manager Mickey Loomis. Terms of the new contract have not been released.He started eight of the 14 regular season games in which he played in 2019. His highlights included an interception and a sack . . . A former agent for Derrius Guice filed a lawsuit in California against the Washington Redskins running back and his current agent, Young Money Sports, seeking $500,000 in damages. Agent Fadde Mikhail alleges Guice signed with him after leaving LSU in January of 2018, then switched agencies four months later in the weeks before that year’s NFL draft. Mikhail claims he loaned Guice $191,000 in early 2018 and negotiated hundreds of thousands of dollars of endorsement and marketing deals for Guice. He signed a four-year, $4.5 million contract with Washington less than a month after the draft.