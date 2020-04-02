Things are different for the Patriots this offseason. For the first time in 20 years, they’re facing a future without Tom Brady.

The legendary quarterback isn’t the only departure from the roster. “The Boogeymen,” which terrified offenses throughout 2019, will look dramatically different after Elandon Roberts, Kyle Van Noy, and Jamie Collins signed deals elsewhere. And there could be more where that came from.

So, are there things you’ve been wondering about the current state of the Patriots? Now’s the time to ask.