TMC members expressed reservations over whether there would be enough time in the eight-week window to conduct both a viable regular season for all spring sports, followed by a postseason through the statewide tournament level.

The MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee, meeting via conference call, voted 16-1 Thursday to recommend completing any potential spring postseason tournaments at the sectional level, at the expense of state tournaments. The TMC votes still are subject to final approval by the MIAA’s Board of Directors.

In a time of continued uncertainty because of the COVID-19 outbreak, high school athletes and coaches across Massachusetts now have a better idea of how a potential spring season could look.

“We didn't want to play back-to-back days through the entire tournament,” said TMC member Shaun Hart, the athletic director at Burlington. “We wanted to try to give kids an opportunity to have a day off. You can't play three or four baseball games in a week, and expect to have a quality level tournament.”

Wellesley athletic director John Brown was the lone dissenting vote, saying that he would prefer to see athletes and students still have the opportunity to play for a state championship.

Brown spoke from experience. He was a sophomore on the 1982 Natick baseball team that won a sectional title but could not play any further after spring state tournaments were eliminated in 1982 and ’83 because of Proposition 2½.

“I know what it feels like as an athlete, and from a coaching [and] athletic director standpoint. What we just went through in the winter is a perfect example of what I'm talking about,” said Brown, whose Wellesley girls’ hockey team was among those declared co-champions when the winter state championship games were cancelled. “People said they’re state champions three years in a row, but that's not how they looked at it.”

The TMC voted, 16-0, to recommend a cutoff of June 12 at 7 p.m. for regular-season competition in most spring sports — baseball, softball, lacrosse, rugby, tennis and volleyball. Seeding in those sports would be June 13, with tournaments to begin June 15. Hart said that allows athletic directors and leagues the opportunity to build reasonable schedules of 8-12 regular-season games — as voted Monday by the Board of Directors — while still working in time for graduations and other senior activities.

“That gets us a tournament with the same number of days as if the tournament had a regular timeline,” Hart said. “I’ll take the normalcy of a sectional tournament, and lose the ‘squished-in’ state championship part.”

Also by 16-0 votes, the TMC approved that all qualifying rules for the 2020 spring tournaments will remain the same — teams must finish with at least a .500 winning percentage, place in the top two spots (or tied) in their respective leagues, or satisfy the MIAA’s “Sullivan Rule.” The TMC also unanimously recommended to not have a Super 8 tournament in baseball, or individual tournaments in tennis.

A proposed cutoff of June 15 for track & field, with sectional and divisional meets between June 17-27, was approved by a 15-0-1 vote. Recommended parameters for spring golf still are to be determined.

Two weeks ago, the TMC voted to recommend a last-possible starting date of Monday, April 27 to still allow time for a postseason, with a finishing date of June 20. That was thrown into flux by Gov. Baker’s subsequent March 25 mandate that schools statewide must remain closed until at least May 4. But the MIAA’s Board of Directors adjusted the time schedule during Monday’s vote, shifting the TMC’s recommendations back a week.

“I think we were a little surprised they wanted to bump the seasons out to June 27,” said Hart, who was an observer along with other TMC members during Monday’s Board of Directors call. “No one’s really done that before.”

In the end, both Hart and Brown are realistic that the COVID-19 situation can change at a moment’s notice, but they are doing their best to provide a solid experience for spring athletes across the state.

“The last thing we want to do is take [the state tournament] away from kids,” Brown said. “We want to hold on to whatever we can for as long as we can.”

Added Hart: “I want kids in uniform, that’s my 100 percent biggest thing.”