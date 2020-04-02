New Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has arrived in Tampa and will be renting Derek Jeter’s 30,000-plus square foot mansion, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The sprawling waterfront property, located on Davis Islands, boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a pair of three-car garages, and a boat dock. Jeter finished the home in 2011 but has been spending most of his time in South Florida since becoming part-owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins in 2017.

In 2017, the local city council approved Jeter’s request to replace his six-foot security gate with an opaque eight-foot wall for additional privacy.