On Tuesday, Boston Ballet announced it would suspend the remaining performances of its spring season, amid the COVID-19 outbreak. “Swan Lake" and “Off The Charts,” both scheduled for May, will be rescheduled for future seasons.

The announcement follows the March postponement of “Carmen” to August 20-30.

“We’ve always been so proud that our art provides joy and community, especially when life is challenging or uncertain,” read a statement from artistic director Mikko Nissinen and executive director Meredith “Max” Hodges. “So it is particularly painful that we must suspend the rest of Boston Ballet’s spring season in the interest of the health and safety of our community and in accordance with Governor Baker’s most recent order.”