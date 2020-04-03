In a nice gesture — one that, of course, could lead to some new subscriptions — HBO has decided to make about 500 hours of its series available for free for a limited time on its streaming services. Beginning on April 3, HBO — via HBO Now and HBO Go, which you can download – will be there for you during this stressful, TV-centric moment.

The cast from the HBO series "Six Feet Under," (clockwise from top left): Richard Jenkins, Lauren Ambrose, Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, and Frances Conroy,

The shows available include “The Sopranos,” “Veep,” “Six Feet Under,” “The Wire,” “Barry,” “Silicon Valley,” and “True Blood.” Also of note: Both seasons of “Succession” are on the list, in case you’re in the mood to watch very bad people do very bad things to other very bad people brilliantly.

Advertisement

Before you ask, no, “Game of Thrones” is not on the list, nor are a few recent biggies including “Big Little Lies,” “Euphoria,” and “Chernobyl.”

I suspect WarnerMedia, which owns HBO, is looking ahead to the May launch of its new streaming service, HBO Max. The company is luring in potential subscribers with the offer, and getting them to stream the content as they’ll have to on HBO Max, which will offer HBO shows, its own new original series, a few licensed shows including “Friends” and “The West Wing,” and material from WarnerMedia properties such as TNT, CNN, Warner Bros., and New Line.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.