James Taylor has postponed his June 21 show at Fenway Park with Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin.

The singer-songwriter’s 39-concert summer tour through the U.S. and Canada, with opener Jackson Browne, is also being rescheduled over fears of the growing COVID-19 pandemic. Browne recently announced he had tested positive for coronavirus but said he is recuperating.

“As this summer’s tour of 27 towns and cities across the US drew near, we’ve been increasingly excited to hit the road again," Taylor and Browne said in a statement Friday. "So it’s deeply disappointing for both of us to have to call it off and reschedule (and reschedule we WILL)!”