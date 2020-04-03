On Friday night at the Museum of Fine Arts, young revelers were supposed to attend an after-hours event celebrating artist Jean-Michel Basquiat and his contemporaries in the post-graffiti movement. With the museum closed, those cocktail-soaked festivities aren’t being canceled — they’re being moved to Instagram.

The museum will host its inaugural Insta Late Nites event Friday with a 9:30 p.m. broadcast at www.instagram.com/mfaboston. Boston-based poet, rapper, and educator Oompa will host the hourlong affair, treating audiences to live music and a tour of the museum’s “Writing the Future: Basquiat and the Hip-Hop Generation” exhibition (originally scheduled to open April 5).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the museum will virtually open the Basquiat exhibition on its own website with tours, videos, and a curated Spotify playlist. “Almost all these artists are artists of color who really made an amazing space for their voices in the art world and also helped to launch hip-hop culture,” said contemporary art curator Liz Munsell. Find the show at www.mfa.org.