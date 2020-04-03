Both shows are ending this coming week, Pop’s “Schitt’s Creek” on Tuesday after six seasons, ABC’s “Modern Family” on Wednesday after 11. For years, “Modern Family,” which premiered in 2009, was one of network TV’s most popular and respected sitcoms, winning five best comedy Emmys and six for supporting performers. A mockumentary group portrait, it threw together an extended clan in LA that offered some twists on the usual sitcom family, with a gay couple parenting a daughter and a May-December blended family in the mix. The show’s success triggered a long string of targeted family comedies on ABC, as it refashioned its brand with “Fresh Off the Boat,” “Black-ish,” “Single Parents,” “The Goldbergs,” “Speechless,” and others.

And then it’s never a good time to say goodbye to the people of “Schitt’s Creek,” the gentle-hearted confection that introduced the world to Moira Rose, the self-described “wayfaring thespian” whose accent is from Venus, whose vocabulary is from Mars, and whose outfits are from the costume box at the local amateur production of “Chicago.”

I never thought I’d hear myself say this, because the show has had a stubborn case of the mediocres for a few years, but this might be the worst time to say goodbye to the ensemble of relatives on “Modern Family.”

The cheekily titled “Schitt’s Creek” — I still love loudly telling my TV setup, “FIND SCHITT’S CREEK” — didn’t truly catch on until, two years after its 2015 Pop premiere, Netflix began streaming past seasons for subscribers. Suddenly, the Pop ratings rose for new episodes, along with a general awareness of the comedy, culminating in the show’s first Emmy nominations last year. About a pretentious, wealthy family that, after going broke, winds up in Smalltown, USA, for some humbling lessons, it became the perfect vehicle for the comedy genius of Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy, as well as its younger generation of actors. The ever-emerging sweetness of the characters, and the kind people they end up falling in love with, clinched the deal.

From left: Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, and Annie Murphy in "Schitt's Creek." Pop TV

I’m not surprised that “Schitt’s Creek” has become one of the most recommended shows to binge during the coronavirus crisis; it is quintessential comfort TV, as the characters weather situations that are never really very bad and always resolve nicely. There are cringe-comedy moments, certainly; check out Moira’s audition for the Jazzagals on YouTube, a clip I’ve watched far too many times. But mostly the show has a soft, mushy center. And I suspect there are many finding the same kinds of pleasure in the “Modern Family” reruns syndicated all over TV and also available on Hulu. Those old episodes of Phil trying to be hip, or Cameron and Mitchell dishing their besties, or Gloria milking her accent for laughs, are thoroughly predictable, predictability being a quality that many find soothing. It can be a relief to see familiar characters run through familiar, harmless situations for an entirely unchallenging half-hour or five — just ask the millions who still binge “Friends” and “The Office.”

Both ”Modern Family” and “Schitt’s Creek” offer the kind of interpersonal warmth that is so desirable — even essential — at all times, but particularly at this time. They give us families who are always in one another’s lives, for one thing, despite any bickering. It’s a balm for a period when families are apart under quarantine, or strewn across the country, or unfriendly for one reason or another (both shows, by the way, are very LGBTQ-friendly). On “Schitt’s Creek,” misfortune is what saved the Roses as a family unit. You often feel as though the parents didn’t really know their children, David and Alexis, and vice versa, until they were thrown together in the Rosebud Motel in adjoining rooms. When Alexis recalls jet-setting with her famous friends in the old days, including stories about being taken hostage on David Geffen’s yacht and dating Prince Harry, you clearly sense she was always on her own.

Within these families, each and every individual — including Johnny Rose, whose panic often leaks through his “straight man” exterior — is more or less eccentric, usually more. They are who they are on both shows — overly stressed (Claire), exceedingly romantic (Manny), brittle but softening (Jay), grandiose (Moira), sarcastic (David) — and yet they all ultimately embrace one another’s oddities. The detail of character on both of these shows has been remarkable, making those oddities loud and clear, and yet still, they hold onto one another.

It’s what some of the best comedy does: Transform often irritating and worrying stuff about relationships and life into something to smile and laugh about. We process our angst through shows such as “Modern Family” and “Schitt’s Creek,” as they make living together with others less fraught. Their affection toward their characters leaves me feeling affection for them.

