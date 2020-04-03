“I just want to say thank you so, so much for everything you guys are doing,” the Grammy-winning singer says in the video. “Y’all have really kept us safe, healthy, protected, and alive. You guys are truly saving lives. You are heroes.”

Lizzo took to social media Friday to tell Boston Medical Center workers exactly how she feels. The “Truth Hurts” singer recorded a heartfelt video addressed to the front-line healthcare workers at Boston Medical Center who are putting in long hours caring for COVID-19 patients.

Boston Medical Center posted the video on its Instagram story. The post also showcased supportive comments from Massachusetts residents on Facebook and Instagram.

At the end of the video, Lizzo said she would donate a meal to Boston Medical Center personnel, a gesture of gratitude she has extended to medical staffers across the country. Yesterday, she treated staffers at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania to lunch.

“I hope that you enjoy the meal and I hope that it puts a smile on your face for the day,” Lizzo says at the end of the video. “It’s the least I can do. I hope you feel loved and I hope you feel appreciated because you truly are. Everyone is rooting for you and praying for you.”