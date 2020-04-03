The City of Boston is launching a rent relief fund to help low-income renters during the coronavirus crisis.
Starting Monday, the Office of Housing Stability will make $3 million available to lower- and middle-income households struggling to pay rent, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said. People who don’t qualify for expanded federal unemployment benefits or who won’t recover most of their income will be eligible for grants of up to $4,000 to help cover rent. Walsh said a “significant portion” of the funds will go to very-low-income households ($42,000 annually for a household of one).
“This program announced by the City today will go a long way to help residents who are struggling and at risk of losing their homes because of the current health crisis,” said Chris Norris, executive director for Metro Housing Boston, one of two local nonprofits helping to administer the program. “Our friends and neighbors who already faced challenges with obtaining and maintaining housing now have even more barriers.”
The fund is one of a growing number of state and local efforts to address the looming crisis facing renters in Massachusetts. The Baker administration has allocated an extra $5 million for emergency rent relief, while Boston and state officials have urged private landlords to delay evictions in low-income and affordable housing. A bill barring evictions during the health crisis won approval in the state House of Representatives on Thursday and could get a vote in the Senate early next week.
For the Boston relief fund, in addition to being income-eligible, applicants must demonstrate they have insufficient savings to cover rent payments, and no access to funds from family or other resources. Applications, available online here, can be filed starting Monday.
