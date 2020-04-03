“I think everyone is going to have a hard time doing this [quickly] because we have such a short turnaround time,” said Quincy Miller, president of Eastern Bank.

Friday marked the start of the federal government’s new multi-billion dollar rescue program for small businesses, but several local bankers said they are unable to process loans just yet, while others are limiting requests only to existing customers.

The US Treasury only issued rules for the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program to lenders Thursday night. The program, approved by Congress to help companies retain employees during the massive pandemic-related shutdown, allows small businesses to borrow up to $10 million at a super-low rate, and have the debt forgiven if they meet worker retention requirements.

Advertisement

It’s up to banks to these distribute funds, not the federal government. The banks can then seek reimbursement at a later date.

The money is first-come, first-serve, so naturally many business owners are eager to apply. But few banks can set up a new lending program in a matter of hours. Most are not expected to be taking formal applications until next week.

Eastern Bank has established an online portal for business owners to submit their relevant information. That information will be used to streamline the process when executives start the formal loan application process next week, after the necessary back-end work is done.

Miller said the bank has received thousands of requests so far, and he expects that the typical loan size will be around $100,000.

The US Small Business Administration had approved some 4,600 applications nationwide by midday, totaling some $1.6 billion in loans, administrator Jovita Carranza said in a tweet.

Bank of America chief executive Brian Moynihan told CNBC on Friday that his bank, the largest in Massachusetts, received 10,000 applications within an hour after it started accepting applications at 9 a.m. (BofA is limiting access to preexisting business customers that have both a checking and lending relationship with the bank.) Other big national banks were lagging behind.

Advertisement

Citizens Bank, the second biggest bank in Massachusetts, said it created a webpage where customers can submit their contact information to be alerted when it can begin accepting applications. Other local banks simply posted notices on their websites recommending customers check back in regularly.

At Envision Bank, a community bank south of Boston, chief executive Bill Parent said this was too important for his bank not to participate, even though the bank typically doesn’t handle Small Business Administration loans. He understands why some bankers are frustrated by the late guidance, getting the rules before the program was to begin. But federal officials didn’t have much time to pull this together.

“The breadth of the program and the speed to the market is so quick, you’ve got to understand that’s expected,” Parent said.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.