The state is trying. Last week, in the face of an unprecedented number of calls for assistance, the DUA said it had increased the number of employees returning calls from 50 to 300. This week, it’s up to 550, and next week state officials say it’s likely to increase again.

Many people are waiting a week or longer to hear back from the state Department of Unemployment Assistance. And while they wait they go without income during one of the most stressful periods in most people’s lives.

If you have a call pending with the state asking for help filing for unemployment insurance, you have plenty of company — way too much, in fact, for the state to handle.

The state agency on Thursday said it has made 34,000 call backs to laid off workers wanting to file for unemployment. That’s an increase of 20,000 over last week, meaning the state is making about 4,000 calls per business day, almost all of them by employees redeployed from other state jobs and using personal cell phones from home.

That’s all well and good, except if you are one of the people still waiting for a call. How many people are stacked up in the telephone queue? The state isn’t saying, but it’s got to be many thousands. I got in line with everyone else on Mar. 25 (as a test), and I still haven’t gotten a call back.

Clearly more needs to be done.

For example, I got a call Thursday from a woman who said she was trying to help a neighbor file. Their call went in the same day as mine. No call back. And the problem they face? It’s one of the most common and most infuriating: the computer won’t accept the neighbor’s password.

“We tried everything and then it said ‘application locked’ and that we needed to submit an online form asking for a call back,” she said. “It’s been horrible.”

The problem stems from the cranky computer system used by the agency. (The state was working on replacing it when the virus struck.) While it’s true many applicants have been able to file unassisted online (the agency now has a workload of some 320,000 cases, more than 40 times what it had a month ago), many others have encountered computer glitches that require human assistance.

Another problem with the computer system is that applications can be filed in English only.

And there’s sure to be additional stress on the state unemployment agency and its computer system. Soon, it will begin processing additional benefits contained in the $2.2 trillion federal rescue plan. That massive package adds to the list of workers eligible for assistance, including the self-employed, independent contractors, and workers who didn’t work long enough or get paid enough to qualify for state benefits.

The federal stimulus adds about $600 to weekly benefits (the state benefit is about half of regular wages), and extends them past the usual 26-week cut off.

One worker who managed to navigate through the nearly-overwhelmed system is Anthony Tiro, a laid off pipe fitter. But I think he may have received special treatment after being featured in a front page Globe column last week.

Tiro said he got a call within hours of the column’s publication, and with the help of a customer service representative, cleared his password issue, completed his application, and filed in about 20 minutes. He got his first check on Tuesday.

“Actually, I feel a little guilty, like I got moved up to the front of the line,” he said.

That’s OK, Anthony. You helped bring to light this major meltdown.

Let’s hope the state can catch up and deliver this crucial benefit.

I’ll be watching.

