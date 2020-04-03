U.S. stock index futures fell, erasing almost half of Thursday’s rally, as global coronavirus infections continued to increase.

S&P 500 Index futures expiring in June slid 1.2% as of 6:53 a.m. in London, after gaining 2.8% on Thursday. Contracts dropped 1.1% on the Nasdaq 100 Index and fell 1.2% on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Global coronavirus infections surpassed 1 million, a milestone reached just four months after the first cases surfaced in China.

“Sentiment in the market is still very fearful,” said Dan Russo, chief market strategist at Chaikin Analytics. “The longer it takes to flatten the curve, the more prolonged the negative economic impact is likely to be, the longer it takes for businesses to get up and running again. Our base case remains that we are likely to retest the lows from last Monday.”