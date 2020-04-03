All three of the employees suffering from the highly contagious coronavirus worked in close contact with other people, the union said, and news of the latest positive test on Wednesday night prompted some workers to walk off the job and take sick time on the spot.

The union at the General Electric aviation plant in Lynn is calling for a two-week shutdown after at least three of its members tested positive for COVID-19, according to IUE-CWA Local 201, which represents about 1,260 workers at the facility.

The employees at the Lynn plant build jet and helicopter engines for the US military and have been deemed essential workers.

GE has been under fire from the union for not adequately cleaning shared work areas between shifts, not providing protective equipment, and not offering extra sick time for people exposed to or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. The union also said the company should be doing more to keep workers at least six feet away from each other.

This week, GE announced it was enacting a number of new safety provisions, including, beginning Monday, performing temperature checks on every person entering the facility. Those who have temperatures of 100.4 degrees or above will be directed to go home and contact their doctor, and use existing sick time to recover.

Union members get 40 hours of paid sick time a year, the state minimum. The company is giving additional time off to those who are medically quarantined or test positive for COVID-19.

In addition to the temperature checks, every Friday night GE will close key manufacturing and assembly areas for intensive cleaning and disinfection, and keep these areas closed through Sunday night. The company is also providing masks for employees who work in tight quarters or who are involved in taking employee temperatures, and is upgrading time clocks to touchless scanners in its manufacturing shops.

But the union says these measures don’t go far enough and won’t protect those who may have already been exposed to their infected coworkers. Closing the plant for two weeks would allow more time to properly implement these new measures and secure more safety protocols, the union said.

“GE needs time obviously to get the place set up right, so the union’s position is: send everybody home with pay, give us two weeks to work with you to make the place safe, and then bring people back,” said Adam Kaszynski, president of Local 201. “Our people are in danger right now.”

In a letter to employees earlier this week, the company wrote: “Our number one priority is and always will be employee health and safety, and we continue to evaluate and improve the safety protocols that enable our facility to continue to provide essential, mission-critical equipment to the Armed Forces.”

