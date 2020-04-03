Job losses caused by the coronavirus crisis are spreading like the pandemic itself.

Over the past two weeks, Massachusetts received more than 329,000 claims for unemployment pay, or almost 9 percent of the workforce.

At the start of the shutdowns, the brunt of local cuts hit restaurants, bars, hotels, and other businesses in the food and accommodations sector. State data released Thursday show that there were 44,353 filings in that sector for the week ended March 21, or 30 percent of the total. Filings in the sector fell to 25,933 for the week ended March 28.