Job losses caused by the coronavirus crisis are spreading like the pandemic itself.
Over the past two weeks, Massachusetts received more than 329,000 claims for unemployment pay, or almost 9 percent of the workforce.
At the start of the shutdowns, the brunt of local cuts hit restaurants, bars, hotels, and other businesses in the food and accommodations sector. State data released Thursday show that there were 44,353 filings in that sector for the week ended March 21, or 30 percent of the total. Filings in the sector fell to 25,933 for the week ended March 28.
In that first week, health and social assistance companies saw 18,192 workers file claims. While the number climbed to 20,677 the next week, the percentage increase was one of the smallest among industry groups.
Meanwhile, layoffs swelled in other job categories in the most recent week. In retail, claims nearly tripled week-to-week, and now total 34,688. Filings from construction workers rose 28 percent for a total of 30,850 over the two weeks, while manufacturing claims nearly tripled for a total of 13,512. In the administrative services sector, claims doubled and the total now is 8,883.
“As time goes on, other sectors will be impacted,” said Arindrajit Dube, an economics professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Here is a chart with the data from the state. You can hover over each bar to see the numbers.
