The food fund will work with hunger relief organizations World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

The organization said Thursday that the funds will be aimed to help low-income families, the elderly, individuals facing job disruptions, and children who rely on school lunch programs.

Leonardo DiCaprio will help launch America’s Food Fund, which has already raised $12 million to help communities impacted by the coronavirus.

DiCaprio serves as a cofounder of America’s Food Fund with philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs. Apple and the Ford Foundation are also providing money to help launch the new initiative.

JAMES TAYLOR GIVES $350,000 TO BERKSHIRE MEDICAL CENTER

James Taylor and his wife, Kim Taylor, have donated $350,000 to a new COVID-19 Relief Fund for Berkshire Health Systems. According to an announcement released Monday, the money will fund the Berkshire Medical Center’s emergency operations.

"When it comes to something like this, when you see so many people really hurt and making major sacrifices, this falls on the shoulders of our health care providers and first responders, and we must help them,” Taylor told the Berkshire Eagle.

The “Fire and Rain” songwriter and Boston native also donated $1 million to Massachusetts General Hospital on March 25.

ELTON JOHN-LED CONCERT RAISES $8 MILLION

The Elton John-led starry benefit concert that featured Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, and Alicia Keys on Sunday has raised nearly $8 million to battle the coronavirus.

The musicians performed from their homes for the hourlong event that aired on Fox and iHeartMedia radio stations. The money will go to Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Other performers included Tim McGraw, H.E.R., and Sam Smith, who sang “How Do You Sleep” in a cappella form. Dave Grohl sang “My Hero” from his studio in Hawaii, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong strummed his guitar to “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” while Camila Cabello sang “My Oh My” from Miami with a guitar assist from beau Shawn Mendes.

RIHANNA DONATES $1 MILLION, JAY-Z MATCHES IT

In other fund-raising news, Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation is donating $1 million in grants toward COVID-19 response — a number that is being matched by Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation.

The combined $2 million will support undocumented workers, the children of front-line health workers and first responders, and the incarcerated, elderly, and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles.

ASSOCIATED PRESS



