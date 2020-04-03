Obviously, what we do isn’t sustainable for the current climate. Last Saturday night, or maybe Friday night, we tried to come up with ideas and bounce topics off each other on what we could do to have some sort of income coming in. We wanted to give back to the community, so we came up with Casseroles for a Cause: large-format, freezable, re-heatable meals, comforting food and soups for a time like this when people are staying indoors.

Basically, for each casserole purchased, we donated 10 bag lunches to Fletcher Maynard Academy in Cambridge. We have dropped off 1,500 bagged lunches so far. We know we're doing something good and helping people. We wanted to work with a school in our community. The superintendent got back to us really quickly and had expressed to us that there were families we could work with. We were going to try to do takeout for people in the neighborhood, but it’s literally just Conor and me at the restaurant, and we can’t sustain both.

We're devastated for our staff. We have seven people who work for us, and they rely on us. Being forced to close puts us in an awkward position; ensuring their livelihoods, it breaks our hearts. At this point, we feel so lucky we’re so small. I fear for a lot of other restaurants that aren’t in our position. We have 1,600 square feet, our rent is super cheap, and our numbers are low. Our cost of goods is really low. We can luckily bring in tiny amounts of money each day and gift cards and things like that, and donations, and can probably ride this wave.

Can we defer payments? Will our landlord let us miss a month of rent? Will a relief package be evaluated eventually? That’s taking too much time. But being as small as we are, we’re in a better position to manage the money compared with a larger restaurant. It’s Conor and me on the front line every day doing the QuickBooks, writing the checks, and right now we’re not writing any checks. It's a Band-Aid on a gaping wound about to explode. More action needs to be taken. There has to be some kind of camaraderie and olive branch.

We did layoffs immediately: Get on mass.gov; apply for unemployment right now. All of our staff members have applied. We’re still paying their health care. And as a mother of a three-year-old child, I am devastated. I just want to keep this business successful for my family, and most importantly, what I really want to do is protect my child and make sure it’s all rainbows and unicorns. But the reality is, I am at the restaurant from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s posing a risk to my family. It’s frightening. You want to do the right thing for everybody.

Conor does delivery from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., delivering casseroles, and our daughter sits in the back seat and rides with him. We have nowhere to keep her. Her day care closed. Who’s going to watch your kid? He makes 100 lasagnas on Tuesdays and Thursdays and delivers Wednesdays and Fridays.

I’m writing down orders, packing up food, and practicing my social distancing skills when people pick up their food. We schedule people so only one person picks up at a time. When you come in, you get your food off one table and put a credit card on another table. It’s very awkward, and we’re trying to make people feel comfortable at a very uncomfortable time.

Kelly Mackin of Half-Baked Café and Bakery and Cakes by Erin

Kelly Mackin, 37, owns Beverly’s Half-Baked Café and Bakery with her husband, Tim, and Cakes by Erin in Haverhill with her sister, Erin Erler. She’s shuttered both businesses and isn’t sure when they will reopen. In the meantime, her sister has suffered a devastating health crisis due to stress, Mackin says.

My business in Beverly is half café, half bakery. We do sandwiches, salads, burritos, tacos, breakfast and lunch food, served all day. Then we also make baked goods, donuts, muffins, scones, cookies, cinnamon rolls, things like that.

We’re open seven days a week, 7 to 3, Monday through Friday, 8 to 3 on weekends. I only have a staff of seven people. It’s a very small operation. Mostly full-time employees. I think six of them are full-time and one is part-time.

The family owns two businesses, now closed, on the North Shore. Handout (custom credit)/Handout

My husband has chronic Lyme disease as well as some other underlying conditions. And there are a couple people on my staff who have underlying conditions. A couple of them asked to be laid off as soon as this became a pandemic. As things went on, we were taking things day by day. I talked to every single person and said whatever they want to do, if they want to keep working, I’ll keep them working and work with them, and if they want to be laid off and more comfortable, I was willing to do that as well. I didn’t want to force anyone to work.

My sister mainly runs [Cakes by Erin]. She’s been on the Food Network nine times. She does really, really extravagant cakes, cookies, and cupcakes. She’s got a very good business. She’s very well-known.

Last Tuesday, she spent the entire day refunding people’s money who were canceling orders and postponing events. And she actually had a stroke on St. Patrick’s Day.

It was stress-induced. Her blood pressure was through the roof. She spent four days in the hospital. She’s also diabetic. She’s home now. She still has neurological issues. She’s very tired. She physically can’t work. She can barely get out of bed, but she is out of the hospital. What happened to her was very, very severe. She’s weak.

Our landlord has already called looking for rent and just told us to take things day by day, but doesn’t really know what we’re supposed to do.

We will be closing the cake shop. We’re just finishing up a few orders this week for people who wanted to keep them. Then at Half-Baked, last week after my sister had the stroke on Tuesday, I met with my staff. By Thursday, I was down to one baker, one counter person, and one cook. We decided on Friday to close at 3. My customers were more than supportive. I actually had a record-breaking day on Friday. It was really, really, really sad. I had a line wrapped around the building for the entire day that we were open. We were very short-staffed.

It was just me on the counter. I had another girl doing baking prep and just one cook. People were being very patient. We let two people in the store at a time, and they were social distancing outside. I didn’t implement that. People did that on their own as the week went on, which was really great.

I don’t know if I’m going to be able to pay my bills or if we’re going to be able to freeze my rent. I’ve put seven years of blood, sweat, and tears and finances into my business. Half of my staff had been with me for years and years and years. I think I cried six or seven times on Friday over that.

It made me realize how much a part of people’s daily lives we are. Maybe it’s not just a food place. It’s part of their routine and part of their culture. People have wanted to donate money and buy gift cards and help, whether we’re going to reopen or not. They’ve offered to buy gift cards just to help support us. Places become a home. I’m part of a community. I never realized how much they stood behind us until Friday.

