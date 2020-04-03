Samuel L. Jackson. Greg Campbell/Getty Images for AppleTV+

In 2011, Newton native and sleep-deprived author Adam Mansbach published a profanity-laced instant classic, “Go the F**k to Sleep.” The book was an enormous hit, and when Samuel L. Jackson narrated the audiobook version, that was a big hit, too. Well, the two teamed up again this week on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” with Jackson reading Mansbach’s latest work, a public-service poem called “Stay the F**k at Home.” Google it for some bleeps and laughs.