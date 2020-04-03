After Smith, like so many other colleges, barred students from campus to slow the spread of COVID-19, Busclewicz’s financial situation got tricky. She was forced to leave her gigs as a campus tour guide and babysitter for a faculty member. Nationwide stay-home orders also threatened her mother’s work as a travel agent. While some money came from the history major’s continued position as a research assistant, it wasn’t enough.

“I’ve just been endlessly scrolling through Twitter," Buslewicz, 20, said from her Newington home. “But that made it the wildest night ever — completely unexpected.”

It was exactly 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday night. Jess Buslewicz, a Connecticut native and Smith College sophomore, was on her couch with nothing to do and nowhere to go. That was when Busclewicz’s favorite artist, Taylor Swift, sent $3,000 to her PayPal account.

So Busclewicz turned to the only resource she could think of to aid her financial woes: her wildly popular Taylor Swift fan account, likeimseventeen.

Buslewicz started the account on Tumblr, an online blogging platform, in 2014. A born-and-bred Swift fan, a “Swiftie” if you will, she uses the profile to post updates, pictures, and memes of the artist. There, she described her situation to her followers.

“I posted about it, asking if anyone’s able to send something, with no expectations," she said. "I was just really worried for my financial future. I even asked that if they couldn’t, they send me pictures of their dogs and cats — a little something to make me smile.”

Turns out, the pop star has kept an eye on the account since she followed it years back.

“Jess, I saw your post about everything you’re going through,” Swift wrote in a note alongside the payment. “I’m sorry you lost your campus job. I can see that this situation has caused you intense anxiety and I hope this gift of $3,000 will help and that you and your mom are healthy and safe. Sending you hugs, Taylor."

After seeing warnings on the evening news, Busclewicz’s mother initially thought the notification was a scam. Her suspicions were only heightened after realizing it was April Fool’s Day. But Swift quieted any suspicions with her message, sent from the account Taylor Nation LLC.

“PS it may be April 1 but this is NOT an April fools joke,” she wrote.

The gesture confirmed what Busclewicz, now riding on 13 years as a Swift fan, already knew.

“I’ve always known that this is the kind of person Taylor is — kind and generous,” said Busclewicz. “And it’s nice that this is a way for other people to see that.”

