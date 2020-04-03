fb-pixel

Print this page out to create your own customized adventure story, do some fun kid puzzles, and get a good dose of humor.

Tell Your Adventure Story!

Are you bored out of your ______ (body part) ___________ at home? Don’t worry! You can use your creativity — and a handful of magic ___ (plural noun)____________ — to make a land of fantasy and ______ (noun) _________. First, find a _____ (item of clothing) _____________ for a cape and grab a _____ (object) ________ for protection. Then journey to the Land of _____ (type of room) _______________ on your quest to find the golden ____ (type of toy) ___________. But watch out! The Evil _______ (name of someone with you) ___________________ will try to stop you with an army of _____ (plural animal) ______________ that smell like ____ (something stinky) _____________. Jump on your trusty steed, _____ (name of stuffed animal) ___________________, and ride to the safety of Castle _____ (type of room) ___________________. Don’t forget to stop for a dinner of ____ (your favorite food) _______________ and to give a high-five to the elf with a ______ (noun) ___________ for a _______ (body part) _______________. When your ____ (adjective) ___________ journey is over, display your treasure on the ________ (piece of furniture) _____________ so everyone can see how _____ (adjective) ___________ you were!

— by Joel Lau

The Funnies

Some favorite jokes from Globe staff (and their kids)

Q: What do you call a head with no body and no nose?

A: Nobody Nose

Dale R., 4

Q: What kind of cheese isn’t yours?

A: Nacho cheese!

— Leo C., 4

Q: What kind of town is also a ship?

A: A township

— Analyn M., 6

Q: How do you catch a unique rabbit?

A: You ’nique up on him.

— Dash B., 8

Q: Why did the Granny Smith apple cry?

A: Because its peelings were hurt.

— Kaiya M., 8

Q: If April showers bring May flowers what do May flowers bring?

A: Pilgrims

— Emma B., 9

Q: Do you know the name of the cannibal signed by the Celtics?

A: Jayson Ate-um

— Eli H., 10

Q: What do you call a baby duck made out of trash?

A: A dumpling

— Caroline H., 18

Q: When does a joke become a dad joke?

A: When it becomes apparent.

— Brad J., 39

Q: What did the snail riding on the turtle’s back say?

A: “Weeeeeee!”

— Greg K., 59

