Print this page out to create your own customized adventure story, do some fun kid puzzles, and get a good dose of humor.
Tell Your Adventure Story!
Are you bored out of your ______ (body part) ___________ at home? Don’t worry! You can use your creativity — and a handful of magic ___ (plural noun)____________ — to make a land of fantasy and ______ (noun) _________. First, find a _____ (item of clothing) _____________ for a cape and grab a _____ (object) ________ for protection. Then journey to the Land of _____ (type of room) _______________ on your quest to find the golden ____ (type of toy) ___________. But watch out! The Evil _______ (name of someone with you) ___________________ will try to stop you with an army of _____ (plural animal) ______________ that smell like ____ (something stinky) _____________. Jump on your trusty steed, _____ (name of stuffed animal) ___________________, and ride to the safety of Castle _____ (type of room) ___________________. Don’t forget to stop for a dinner of ____ (your favorite food) _______________ and to give a high-five to the elf with a ______ (noun) ___________ for a _______ (body part) _______________. When your ____ (adjective) ___________ journey is over, display your treasure on the ________ (piece of furniture) _____________ so everyone can see how _____ (adjective) ___________ you were!
— by Joel Lau
Puzzles
The Funnies
Some favorite jokes from Globe staff (and their kids)
Q: What do you call a head with no body and no nose?
A: Nobody Nose
— Dale R., 4
__________
Q: What kind of cheese isn’t yours?
A: Nacho cheese!
— Leo C., 4
__________
Q: What kind of town is also a ship?
A: A township
— Analyn M., 6
__________
Q: How do you catch a unique rabbit?
A: You ’nique up on him.
— Dash B., 8
__________
Q: Why did the Granny Smith apple cry?
A: Because its peelings were hurt.
— Kaiya M., 8
__________
Q: If April showers bring May flowers what do May flowers bring?
A: Pilgrims
— Emma B., 9
__________
Q: Do you know the name of the cannibal signed by the Celtics?
A: Jayson Ate-um
— Eli H., 10
__________
Q: What do you call a baby duck made out of trash?
A: A dumpling
— Caroline H., 18
__________
Q: When does a joke become a dad joke?
A: When it becomes apparent.
— Brad J., 39
__________
Q: What did the snail riding on the turtle’s back say?
A: “Weeeeeee!”
— Greg K., 59