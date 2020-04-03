Print this page out to create your own customized adventure story, do some fun kid puzzles, and get a good dose of humor.

Tell Your Adventure Story!

Are you bored out of your ______ (body part) ___________ at home? Don’t worry! You can use your creativity — and a handful of magic ___ (plural noun)____________ — to make a land of fantasy and ______ (noun) _________. First, find a _____ (item of clothing) _____________ for a cape and grab a _____ (object) ________ for protection. Then journey to the Land of _____ (type of room) _______________ on your quest to find the golden ____ (type of toy) ___________. But watch out! The Evil _______ (name of someone with you) ___________________ will try to stop you with an army of _____ (plural animal) ______________ that smell like ____ (something stinky) _____________. Jump on your trusty steed, _____ (name of stuffed animal) ___________________, and ride to the safety of Castle _____ (type of room) ___________________. Don’t forget to stop for a dinner of ____ (your favorite food) _______________ and to give a high-five to the elf with a ______ (noun) ___________ for a _______ (body part) _______________. When your ____ (adjective) ___________ journey is over, display your treasure on the ________ (piece of furniture) _____________ so everyone can see how _____ (adjective) ___________ you were!