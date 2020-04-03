I’m ashamed to admit this, but as an introvert, germophobe, and writer, I’m not unhappy with the current situation. Yes, I miss human contact, eating out, seeing and socializing with friends and neighbors, hugs — but this isn’t as hard on me as I know it is on others. Is there any way for me to share this good feeling without sounding like a self-satisfied moron? I’ve so far not mentioned it to anyone for fear they would take it as a form of bragging, or as insensitive to what they may be experiencing.

E.S. / Andover

Advertisement

I wonder how you’ll feel by the time this column is published. I really do wonder — that’s not a passive-aggressive tsk-tsk. Because at the moment? I’m not suffering greatly, either. I’m profoundly sad and worried for other people, and sometimes paralyzingly terrified. But the virus has yet to touch my life directly as of this writing in late March, and yes, I find the circumstances of day-to-day life tolerable, even pleasant.

Like you, I’m a writer and an introvert. Are we just misanthropes glorying in solitude? I don’t think so. Whatever joy introverts are finding in the present moment is more than a taste for books and solo crafts. For me at least, much of it is a profound relief that I don’t have to fight my natural inclinations in order to do the right thing for other people. The best thing I can do for my community is to stay home! The guilt of skipping yet another seder, of missing another friend’s show, of not canvassing for this candidate or going to that march — it’s all suspended, for now.

Does that resonate with you? That it’s not so much a matter of the present moment suiting our tastes as playing to our strength? Think of it this way: Your good mental health is a resource for your loved ones right now. Be the best distant friend you can be with mailed gifts, thoughtful recommendations, daily check-ins. Be the person who organizes virtual happy hours, script readings, dance parties.

Advertisement

Do it for your community, and for yourself as well. Introversion can be a mixed blessing. It’s the social equivalent of a really, really high pain tolerance — seems like a blessing, but you can incur a lot of damage before you realize it. Don’t wait until you’re feeling lonely to reach out.

Finally, in answer to your question: Yes, you can talk about it. Maybe keep these thoughts for more intimate conversations with people you know well, rather than posting publicly about it, so as to avoid hitting a raw nerve. If you want to discuss it more broadly, use the “playing to your strengths” framing. Or ask what moments of beauty or comfort other people are finding, and then talk about your own. This crisis is going to go on for a very long time, and we’re all, sooner or later, going to experience all the emotions. May as well start talking about them.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.