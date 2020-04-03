Go on a virtual blind date during coronavirus. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid . Meanwhile, follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.

His perfect mate: A medical professional — free advice!

ZOE STERN: 27 / nursing student

Her interests: Making jokes, going to live music, seeing comedy shows

What makes her a catch: She’s fiercely passionate and loving

7 P.M. RICHARDS, CAMBRIDGE

HUMAN TOUCH

Nir In the category “Ways To End Up In The Newspaper,” this seemed like a decent option.

Zoe My parents convinced me it’d be a good idea.

Nir I ran my outfit by work friends — untucked casual button-down, cuffed jeans, boots — and they approved. I showered with good music and made sure I was early.

Zoe The restaurant was totally empty except for Nir at a table in the corner.

Nir I hugged her hello. I was pleasantly surprised. Wavy brown hair, gold nose ring with matching earrings. She was well put together but casual.

Zoe I think we both were pleased to see each other, aesthetically speaking, and that had us a little tongue-tied at first.

TALKING TO STRANGERS

Nir The Globe more or less found the female version of me. Our conversation weaved in and out of topics, usually not seeing one topic through before the other person would interrupt with the next.

Zoe We had a bunch in common. He was really good at bringing up topics, then if we strayed, he wanted to go back to those topics. I like that curiosity and focus in a person.

Nir She’s getting her nurse practitioner license, which tells me she’s empathetic and not squeamish.

Zoe I discovered details about his family, his job, and that he’s going insane during this coronavirus work-from-home deal. I like how chatty he was with strangers. There was one other couple in the restaurant, and the woman was a huge fan of Dinner With Cupid, so she sort of thawed the ice.

Nir I wish I could have gotten a picture of the woman’s face when we told her she could check us out in the next column. This was another plus in my mind for Zoe — she seemed very comfortable talking to strangers.

Zoe We ordered Brussels sprouts with fried pork belly, bison, scallops, and drinks. The food was outstanding.

Nir Service was stellar; always attentive, never intrusive.

Zoe I could also tell he was affectionate, which is a huge plus for me. We hung out for over three hours.

GET TOGETHER

Nir I wasn’t sure at first if she was into me or just a very friendly person. That uncertainty melted throughout the night as we kept talking and talking. I think we would have done something else, but it was getting late.

Zoe I wanted to go to bed because I was operating on six hours of sleep.

Nir We talked about how crazy it was that this random blind date set up by people who don’t even know us was turning out well. We did that awkward hug, said we should do this again, and I left.

Zoe Ended with me insisting we part ways, which was cute. He was definitely lingering to chat some more.

SECOND DATE?

Nir We are planning to go out again.

Zoe Yes.

POST-MORTEM

Nir / A

Zoe / A



