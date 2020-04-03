Visit exhibits, some of which are no longer on physical display at this family favorite museum . Highlights include the Butterfly Pavilion; the David H. Koch Hall of Human Origins, which takes you as far back as 6 million years; and the former Fossil Hall, where you’ll find a majestic triceratops.

Although museums all over the world have temporarily closed their doors, you can still peruse their galleries, enjoy 360-degree views, and explore online collections from your computer or smartphone. Start with Boston’s museums, then move on to the five free tours below . To find them, just search for each museum (except the Smithsonian) at artsandculture.google.com .

Uffizi Gallery, Florence

The Uffizi Gallery is home to the world’s largest collection of Italian Renaissance art. Explore its rooms and corridors, discovering masterpieces such as Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus and Caravaggio’s Medusa.

National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Seoul

Familiarize yourself with the works of Korean artists Kim Yong-Ik and Suh Seung Won and the other renowned contemporary artists from around the world whose works fill a six-story contemporary art museum in South Korea’s capital city.

National Museum of Anthropology, Mexico City

This museum is world renowned for its archaeological and anthropological collections that pay homage to the nation’s rich indigenous heritage. An enormous Aztec sun stone carved from basalt gives virtual visitors a glimpse into this ancient culture known for its agriculture and intricate calendar system.

Musée D’Orsay, Paris

Bliss! Take an uncrowded tour of this museum housed in a former railway station on the banks of the Seine. See famous masterpieces from French greats like Edgar Degas’ The Ballet Class and Renoir’s Dance at Le Moulin de la Galette.

____________

