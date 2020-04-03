Q. A few months ago, I got out of a nine-month relationship. We were local for about two, and then she finished grad school and moved out West for a job and to be closer to family. The rest was long-distance. I made a few trips out there, and every time it felt like a dream. The chemistry and compatibility were like nothing else, and she agreed.

However, we called it off because neither of us is ready to move to the other. It was mutual, and we agreed to take a hard stance on the breakup (no texting, calling), knowing how tough it would be.

I’ve been trying to get over it and have even been on a few dates, but my mind keeps going back to said girl. On a recent date [before social distancing], I caught myself daydreaming about her. I understand we have to be real/practical, and I need to let go and give it up. But I’ve never felt so strongly about a person, and the bar has been set so high that maybe it’s worth pursuing? Jobs, hobbies, and cities can come and go, but when you truly find someone you’re crazy about and who “gets” you, maybe don’t let go. Thoughts? – Conflicted Between Practical and Emotional

A. This is a great question for this time of social distancing. I bet a lot of people who’ve prioritized everything but relationships are thinking, Hmm. If I had to be stuck in a house with someone, who would it be? You really want this woman. You don’t have to force yourself to get over her if you’re thinking she might be the right partner for you.

When you’re head over heels for someone, it can be worth changing your plans. But that’s the question, right? After time without her, missing her, are you more inclined to move? I can’t recommend more romance at a distance because you wanted out of that arrangement, but maybe it’s worth considering how a life change might work. You talk about the practical vs. the emotional, as if one is reasonable while the other isn’t. But you can make practical decisions for love. Relationships are not some frivolous, extraneous part of life. Your happiness is important.

One concern about moving might be that you only experienced two real months with this woman. That’s not a lot to go on. If you decide to reach out to her and she’s open to trying again (another big question), maybe you can spend a more significant amount of time with her. Take a week or two to explore her community. When it’s safe to travel, of course. Right now, most relationships are long-distance. – Meredith

READERS RESPOND

After two months she moved and you had some nice long-distance visits — but you don’t really, really know her. You are in love with the idea of what could be. FREEADVICEFORYOU

If you really want to pursue this and she is in agreement, someone needs to move.

LETSMAKESENSE

My parents met while my mother was on assignment in my father’s home town for a few months. After initially dating in the same location, they had a long-distance relationship until they married. If you are dedicated and committed, circumstances can eventually evolve so that you both are in the same place even if it takes a while. COMMENTOR2

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters. Send letters to meredith.goldstein@globe.com.