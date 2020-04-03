Since 1957, I have been taking insulin (“ The Real Cost of Insulin Goes Beyond Dollars ,” March 1). It’s some 63 years later and I’ve been lucky enough to remain in good health. It’s only now that I realize how expensive insulin must be since my Medicare coverage runs out in May, some seven months before the end of the calendar year when coverage starts again. The thing that doesn’t make sense to me is that politicians don’t put some controls on the three insulin manufacturers and their pricing policies. Admittedly, I would not still be alive and healthy without insulin BUT I’d be more financially secure if I didn’t have to pay the prices we do.

Thomas E. Ostberg, West Roxbury

The government wants to control who comes into the country, spending billions of dollars, and spends millions more on trying to have a health care program for all, which has gotten nowhere. But it has never started to control the cost that large drug companies can charge consumers — so high that some seniors have to choose between food or medicine. Without these controls, the cost of health will go up because more and more people will not be able to afford their medicines.

Sandra DeIulis, Lynn

The real issue is that we regard health as a commodity that is not available to everyone. We have the riches to provide all Americans decent, affordable health care. What we lack is the will to enable everyone to reach their full potential without having to worry about medical bills. If we claim to be a compassionate, caring, and generous society, we should insure every American for their medical needs, whether it is for diabetes care, heart health, mental health, or any other medical problem.

Edwin Andrews, Malden

