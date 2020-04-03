True, we were not at Fenway Park. There wasn’t even a game to watch. Like almost all else, the coronavirus has shut down baseball. But yesterday, April 2, was supposed to have been the home opener for the Red Sox, that official kickoff to spring and renewal, and my dad and I hadn’t missed one since I was in high school. Why not still commemorate the moment by seeing each other, I thought?

Our seats were right behind home plate this year, I boasted to my dad — definitely the best we’ve ever had. The weather wasn’t great — when is it in April? — but we had pizza, beer, and a bag of pistachios to share between innings. For 34 straight years my dad and I have attended Opening Day together, our one father-son tradition. And we were as excited as ever.

But of course, it wasn't that simple.

I live in Somerville, a congested city where the risk of infection seems innately higher. My dad is robust and healthy, but also in his late 70s, and just recently recovered from a bad staph infection. Health officials warn each day that the virus’s potentially devastating peak is merely weeks away. By seeing him, by breathing the same air in a room, I’m putting him at risk. I already worry: What if I’m asymptomatic, and have infected him without even knowing it?

I decided on Wednesday to see my mom one last time before self-quarantining, driving to my parents’ home in the suburbs. As I showed her how to do Zoom video calls on her computer, I wondered whether I should even be touching the keyboard. My dad was out raking leaves, and I had thoughts of making it my last visit with him as well for who knows how long. But Opening Day … it’s been so important to us. The only game of the year we go to.

On my way out, I promised to meet him at game time.

My dad and I own a small snowplowing business in Malden, so with Fenway shuttered and bars closed we decided to meet there. I threw on my Sox gear, grabbed two beers from my fridge, and on the way some Regina’s pizza, same as they serve at the park. We were in our seats, with a photo of us at Fenway Park splashed across our office’s computer screen, in time for the national anthem. We even had Fenway’s organist with us, as he’s been posting daily videos on Facebook of him belting out ballpark tunes.

“The only thing we can't do is drop the pistachio shells under our seats,” my dad said.

“But Dad,” I said, “we can!” I grabbed a roll of paper towels and spread them across the floor. He laughed and slid the pile off his desk.

Ironically, the game has always been secondary to us. Baseball is my passion, not my dad’s. He started taking me to Opening Day as a boy only because I loved the game so much. As I grew into adulthood, our annual trip to Fenway took on new meaning as a time to reflect on the success of our snowplowing year, the ups and downs of our lives, and our appreciation for each other.

And so it was once again, albeit, with much talk of coronavirus thrown in. My dad asked when I thought the real Opening Day might be, and I guessed July.

“Do you think they'll have people sitting in every other seat?” he asked.

“Well, it might be tougher than that,” I said. “They might not allow fans in for a long time.”

My mom called to check in on us, which reminded my dad that she'd given him a book about Fenway's history to share with me. He cracked it open, and there on the first page was one of Mom's sticky notes. “Here in Spirit!” it read in bright, bold letters. That we were.

I informed Dad that, while he was in the bathroom, shortstop Xander Bogaerts had homered, giving the Sox a 5-0 lead by the seventh-inning stretch. We finished our pizza, and some peanuts for dessert. “Where’s the beer man?” I joked, having emptied my lone bottle. But it was getting late in the game.

Maybe more than any other Opening Day I've been to with my dad, I didn't want this one to end. Nor did he.

“So, we'll work around this,” he said. “We'll just stay 10 feet apart whenever we're here together.”

“No,” I responded.

“But when I'm on a ladder I'll need you here to foot it for me,” he said.

I shook my head.

“In that case, Dad,” I said, “I guess you're not going up on a ladder.”

He looked at me, almost in anger, but he didn't respond. He didn't have to.

I can call my dad. I can go on Zoom with him. I can drive to my parents' home and talk to them from the sidewalk if need be. But for now I can't be with him anymore, and that hurts.

Then there's that other reality. What if the very worst happens, and we never have another Opening Day together?

“I can't talk about this now,” my dad said, heading to the office door.

But when he reached it, he turned. “Everything you did today was just great. It will mean even that much more to us when they really have Opening Day.”

I nodded, and asked him about the final score.

“Six to four,” he said.

“The Sox won?” I asked.

Of course, he said. “What a game.”

Peter DeMarco lives in Somerville. Find him on Twitter @peterdemarco and send comments to magazine@globe.com.