LOT SIZE 0.14 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $465,000 in 2013

PROS Three blocks from Peabody Square and Ashmont Station, this 1910 Shingle Colonial features rich architectural details, original five-panel doors, and hardwood floors throughout. Enter through the sunroom to a grand foyer with stained glass windows and ornately carved wood staircase. French doors lead to the dining room and living room with fireplace. A new bathroom in back features a step-in shower with transom window. The kitchen sports stainless appliances and stone counters, plus a mudroom leading to the fenced-in backyard, patio, and driveway. Three bedrooms and a nursery share a modern bath on the second floor, while the top floor includes a small fourth bedroom or office plus a carpeted bonus room. CONS No garage.

Tim Deihl, ResCo Companies, 617-817-1813, LiveResCo.com

$920,000

108 REDLANDS ROAD / WEST ROXBURY

SQUARE FEET 2,470

LOT SIZE 0.13 acre

BEDROOMS 5 BATHS 2 full

LAST SOLD FOR $515,000 in 2012

PROS This 1940 two-family has hardwood floors, newer windows, and increasingly hard-to-find original woodwork throughout. The living rooms in both units open to dining rooms with coffered ceilings and built-in hutches with original leaded glass. Both kitchens have stainless appliances, granite counters, and deep pantries. Each unit has a hall linking two bedrooms and a bath, but the upstairs unit includes a third bedroom in front with access to a porch. It also boasts an enclosed wood-paneled porch in back, central air, and laundry hookups, plus a walk-up attic. The downstairs unit is leased through August. CONS Baths are a bit dated.

Ryan Robert, Redfin, 617-704-1039, ryan.robert@redfin.com





