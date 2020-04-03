Japanese preparation—marinating the fish in white miso, mirin, and sugar—by cooking it under the broiler and adding honey for a complex flavor. An aluminum foil packet helps to both steam and brown stove-top salmon, which we top with an herbaceous North

Forget the ham. This year, the faster, lighter, and bolder centerpiece of our Easter table will be salmon. For inspiration, we offer three approachable cooking techniques paired with flavors from around the globe to transform these luscious fillets in mere minutes. We streamline a traditional

Miso-Glazed Broiled Salmon

Makes 4 servings

Soy sauce, mirin, white miso, and honey combine to create a sweet-savory balance in this super-simple recipe. Some of the glaze is reserved for serving — drizzle it over the salmon itself or onto a side of sautéed greens or broccoli.

Purchase center-cut fillets and try to get pieces of the same thickness so they cook at the same rate; salmon fillets from the tail end of the fish will overcook under the broiler.

3 tablespoons white miso

5 teaspoons honey, divided

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 teaspoons mirin

1½ teaspoons toasted sesame oil

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

4 6-ounce center-cut salmon fillets (each 1 to 1¼ inches thick), patted dry

1 tablespoon sesame seeds, toasted

1 scallion, thinly sliced on the diagonal

In a small bowl, whisk together the miso, 4 teaspoons of honey, the soy sauce, mirin, sesame oil, and cayenne. Measure out 2 tablespoons and brush onto the top and sides of the salmon fillets. Let stand at room temperature for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, into the remaining miso mixture, whisk the remaining 1 teaspoon honey and 2 tablespoons water; set aside. Heat the broiler with a rack about 6 inches from the broiler element. Mist a wire rack with cooking spray, then set in a rimmed baking sheet.

Evenly space the fillets, skin side down, on the rack. Broil until the thickest part of the fillets reaches 110 to 115 degrees, or they are nearly opaque when cut into, 6 to 8 minutes.

Transfer to a serving platter and drizzle with about 2 tablespoons of the miso mixture, then sprinkle with the sesame seeds and scallion. Serve with the remaining miso mixture.

Skillet-Packet Salmon With Chermoula

Makes 4 servings

Skillet-packet salmon with chermoula. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Stainless steel and cast-iron skillets work equally well, but both need 5 minutes to heat before adding the packet. Six-ounce fillets are the perfect size to easily fit all four in one packet. If the fillets are thinner than 1 inch, or thicker than 1¼ inches, adjust the cooking time down or up, respectively.

Remove the packet from the skillet a little early if you think it’s cooking too quickly (it’s easy to return it to the pan).

4 6-ounce center-cut skinless salmon fillets (1 to 1¼ inches thick)

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

Chermoula Sauce, to serve (recipe follows)

Lemon wedges, for serving

Remove the salmon from the refrigerator and let it sit at room temperature for 20 to 30 minutes.

Pat the salmon dry with paper towels and season the fillets all over with salt and pepper. Place a 12-by-24-inch sheet of foil on the counter, shiny side down. Fold in half to form a 12-inch square. Unfold the foil and spread oil evenly over half (one of the 12-inch squares), leaving a 3-inch border.

Arrange the salmon fillets over the oiled area, leaving at least ½ inch between them. Fold the top square of foil over the salmon and, without pressing down on the fillets, roll and crimp the open sides to create an airtight packet. Fold in the corners of the packet to help it fit in the pan.

Heat a 12-inch skillet over high heat for 5 minutes. Carefully place the packet in the skillet and cook 5 minutes for medium and 6 minutes for medium-well, rotating the pan frequently to ensure even cooking. The packet should begin puffing after 2 minutes and be fully inflated after 4 minutes. If the bottom edges of the packet start lifting up, reduce the heat slightly.

Using tongs, slide the packet onto a platter and let it sit for 1 minute, then carefully open the packet. Spoon the accumulated juices over the salmon and serve topped with the chermoula and lemon wedges.

Chermoula Sauce

Makes enough to top 4 salmon fillets

1 cup lightly packed flat-leaf parsley leaves

2 tablespoons pine nuts, toasted

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest

1 large garlic clove

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground cardamom

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

In a food processor, combine all of the ingredients but the olive oil. Process until finely ground, about 20 seconds. Scrape down the bowl, add the oil, then process until incorporated, about 10 seconds.

Glazed Salmon With Chili-Basil Sauce

Makes 4 servings

Glazed salmon with chili-basil sauce. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

You’ll need a 12-inch oven-safe skillet for cooking the salmon.

Lime juice might be more common in the Vietnamese-inspired sauce that accompanies this salmon, but lemon juice reinforces the flavor of the lemon grass. If you can find Thai basil — it’s sold in many Asian markets — by all means, use it; it packs a stronger, more savory punch than Italian basil.

Don’t chop the basil until it’s thoroughly dried or it will discolor almost instantly. When adding the fillets to the skillet, don’t place them skin side down.

Cooking them flesh side down for the entire time results in rich browning on the fish, which adds flavor and makes for a nice presentation.

2 tablespoons chili-garlic sauce

2 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon fish sauce

2 teaspoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons cornstarch

3 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil, divided

1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger

1 lemon grass stalk, trimmed to the lower 5 or 6 inches, dry outer layers discarded, minced

2 tablespoons lemon juice

½ cup plus 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil leaves, divided

4 6-ounce center-cut salmon fillets (each 1 to 1¼ inches thick), patted dry

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

Heat the oven to 400 degrees with a rack in the middle position. In a small bowl, stir together 2/3 cup water, the chili-garlic sauce, sugar, fish sauce, and soy sauce until the sugar dissolves. In another small bowl, stir together the cornstarch and 1 tablespoon water.

In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, add 2 tablespoons of the oil and heat until shimmering. Stir in the ginger and lemon grass and cook until fragrant, about 10 seconds. Pour in the chili-garlic sauce mixture and bring to a boil. Stir the cornstarch mixture to recombine, then stir into the sauce. Reduce to medium-low heat and simmer, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat, then stir in the lemon juice and ½ cup basil. Cover to keep warm.

Season the fillets on both sides with salt and pepper. In a 12-inch oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat, add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and heat until just beginning to smoke. Add the fillets flesh side down, reduce to medium, and cook until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and cook until the thickest part of the fillets registers 115 to 120 degrees, or they are nearly opaque when cut into, 4 to 6 minutes. Remove from the oven.

Using tongs, carefully peel off and discard the skin from each fillet. With a wide metal spatula, transfer the fillets to a platter, turning them browned side up. Pour half of the sauce over the fish and sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon basil. Serve the remaining sauce on the side.

Serve with steamed or stir-fried greens and rice.





