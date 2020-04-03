PHOENIX — Backers of four voter initiatives, including marijuana legalization, are asking the Arizona Supreme Court to let them gather qualifying signatures online now that the state is under a stay-at-home order and other restrictions because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The proponents asked the high court Thursday to allow them to use the same electronic system that candidates for state and federal offices now use to gather signatures. They say there's no other safe and effective way for them to get their proposals on the ballot.

They argue that the requirement for initiative backers to collect signatures in person violates the state constitution. That’s because the ability of voters to write their own laws through the initiative process is a fundamental right under the constitution and the current emergency prevents them from doing that. They face a July 2 deadline to collect nearly 238,000 valid signatures from registered voters.