Those residents will be kept separate from those who tested negative, the company said, and will receive care from Partners HealthCare. Staff members at the facility will also be tested.

AdviniaCare at Wilmington, which has 142 beds, tested 98 residents who were planned to leave the facility and found 51 were positive for COVID-19, Pointe Group Care LLC said in a statement.

A Wilmington nursing home that had been set for use as a coronavirus recovery center delayed that plan Friday after more than half the residents slated to be moved tested positive for the virus despite having no symptoms, the facility’s parent company said.

“To say we are surprised by the findings would be an understatement,” Chris Hannon, chief operating officer at Pointe Group Care, said in the statement. “Considering how aggressive we have been, this points to how insidious this virus is; we are fighting an invisible enemy. We are ensuring that residents with the illness get the specialized care and support that they need.”

Dr. Chuck Tsun-Zhi Pu, Partners Healthcare’s medical director for population health, said the testing protocol had helped prevent further spread of the virus.

“It makes clear the challenging clinical circumstances that we are all operating under, and the important role that testing plays in battling this pandemic,” he said in the statement.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JeremyCFox





