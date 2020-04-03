“We’re trying to provide a public service that reaches a lot of people at the same time,” said John Linehan, president and CEO of Zoo New England. “It may not be on the same scale that zoo visitors are used to, but in some ways, it’s deeper and more engaging.”

Every day at 1:30 p.m., a mix of Facebook Live videos featuring animal cuteness, talks with zoo educators about their care, crafts, and other activities for families at home are posted at facebook.com/stonezoo and facebook.com/franklinparkzoo .

With no end in sight to the disruptions to daily life because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Zoo New England has launched a #ZooToYou initiative providing online glimpses of “wildly” familiar faces at Stone Zoo in Stoneham and Franklin Park Zoo in Boston.

After the zoos announced they were closing to visitors March 13, the initiative launched on March 23 with a nearly 12-minute virtual visit to 430-pound black bears Smoky and Bubba. The brothers, who were orphaned as cubs in Georgia, were brought to Stone Zoo from Tennessee-based Appalachian Bear Rescue 14 years ago.

Zoo educators Jen Jenson and Katie Cashman discussed the bears’ likes (limes, oranges, bell peppers, and nutritionally formulated bear chow) dislikes (sweet fruits, melon, and fish), and keen sense of smell, advising residents to cover trash cans with tight-fitting lids to prevent attracting bears and other opportunistic feeders.

They also answered frequently asked questions: Why these bears don’t hibernate (they have access to food year-round); their life expectancy (10 years in the wild and up to 30 years in human care); why food is scattered throughout the exhibit (to engage their natural scavenging instincts); where they are found (from Canada to Mexico); and what’s up with the pieces of cardboard (which are actually strategically placed enrichment items and puzzle feeders designed to engage and challenge the bears).

Subsequent #ZooToYou posts have featured Ariel the fennec fox, wood frogs, marbled salamanders, a Linne’s two-toed sloth family made up of parents Nero, Lunesta, and offspring Siesta, and a new resident: Dunkin, a 2-year-old female otter.

One contest invited aspiring zookeepers to invent their own species, and the Kids’ Corner page at zoonewengland.org/kids-corner features games and printable pages to draw and color animals, create masks, do word searches, learn to compost, create a butterfly garden, and continue exploring at home.

According to Linehan, animal care staff has been working tirelessly behind the scenes in other ways as well. While the animals do not perform tricks, training is an important aspect of veterinary care resulting in a stress-free experience for animals and humans.

Remaining separated by glass or another barrier, the care staff uses positive reinforcement such as treats to encourage the animals to voluntarily participate in their own health care by opening their mouths to allow a dental exam, holding still for a view of their eyes and ears, and presenting their shoulder or hip for a vaccine or other injection.

The animals are also enjoying creative approaches to keeping them occupied in lieu of human visitors, such as the simple pleasure of a bubble machine.

“One of the young white-cheeked gibbons in particular is having a blast with it,” Linehan said.

Since having to close the zoo to the public according to the statewide mandate from Governor Charlie Baker, Linehan said, Zoo New England has had to navigate the fine line of remaining fiscally prudent while continuing to provide the animals with healthy diets, veterinary care, enrichment activities, and safe human contact.

He said he is grateful to organizations that have allowed the nonprofit to reallocate program grants to its general operating fund, as well as the generosity of supporters who have purchased or renewed memberships and donated to the All For Our Animals Fund. Zoo New England also has given back to the community, according to Linehan, by donating approximately 100 N95 face masks to Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

In addition, its online efforts are proving so rewarding that Linehan said #ZooToYou will continue indefinitely. Aside from expected questions regarding the featured animals, one woman asked the Stone Zoo to “please show us just for a second the flamingos” for her 13-year-old son who is on the autism spectrum. The zoo responded by posting both a video and photo of its colony of Caribbean flamingos.

“We’re hoping that people gain a better understanding and appreciation of each one of these animals as a work of art, and relate to each of them not as an oddity of nature, but as another being,” Linehan said. “This is our silver lining.”

Cindy Cantrell can be reached at cindycantrell20@gmail.com.



