A rather large ocean storm continues to rotate south of Nantucket on Friday afternoon. This storm system pushed heavy moisture into eastern New England overnight and brought well over an inch of rain to many locations. In addition to the wet there’s been a lot of chill. Readings remain in the mid-40s across the region and with the wind it feels a lot colder. Winds were gusting up to 45 miles per hour around noon Friday in Boston and stronger in other spots along the coast.

Cold and wet weather is never fun but it’s even less tolerable in the age of the coronavirus, when we’re all stuck inside and would like to get out, even for a short amount of time each day.

A strong storm is spinning south of New England Friday afternoon. Cod Weather

Most of the total rainfall from this storm has now fallen around Boston and points north and west. This doesn’t mean it’s going to clear up, nor does it mean there’s not going to be additional accumulation, but I think the heaviest is over as the storm continues to rotate south and eventually east.

By the early morning hours of Saturday there will some additional rainfall especially from about Worcester east and south. WeatherBell

There will still be bands of moisture that come in off the ocean over the next 24 hours, but any rain will not be as heavy, Most of us will see anywhere from a few hundredths of an inch to perhaps a quarter of an inch of rainfall by Saturday morning.

The weather Saturday will slowly improve. The dampest hours will be those first few after sunrise, the driest as we head towards the second half of the afternoon. The loop below shows the percentage of cloud cover throughout the next couple of days. Notice it’s around 100 percent Saturday morning but trails off to lower numbers, meaning a few breaks of sunshine are possible later Saturday and even more likely on Sunday.

As the numbers lower, clouds are forecast to decrease. Black areas are mainly clear, white are cloudy. WeatherBell

Temperatures will still be in the 40s Saturday, which is below average, and should reach 50 or even 55 by Sunday afternoon. Sunday is a much better day. It won’t rain, there will be some breaks of sunshine. I still expect clouds might try to hang tough throughout the day at times, but it will be exponentially better than today and tomorrow.

The real improvement comes Monday when readings get into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Typically this time of the year high temperatures would generally run in the low to mid-50s, so set your expectations about warm weather accordingly.

Although we will see some seasonally average temperatures over the next 10 days, there’s also still going to be chilly air coming in from Canada at times to cool things down.

The forecast for the second and start of the third week of April is looking chilly compared to average. NOAA

Remember, April is often frustrating; plan your outside time around the cooler and wetter weather and use the bright and sunny times to venture out of the house.