"Coastal Flood Warning in effect for minor to moderate flooding from 6 am to 10 am today for the entire eastern #MA coastline from #Nantucket - #CapeCod - #Boston to the MA/NH border,'' the weather service tweeted early Friday. “One to two feet of water inundation above ground level expected along with some road closures.”

A powerful weather system is bringing strong winds, heavy rains, and concerns about flooding across coastal Massachusetts Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Flooding concerns are focused on Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, and Barnstable counties, including Boston.

Forecasters are also cautioning about damaging winds, especially on Cape Ann in Essex County - including the city of Gloucester - and on Cape Cod and the Islands, where gusts are expected to periodically hit 60 miles per hour until 5 p.m. Friday.

Advertisement

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Numerous power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” forecasters caution. At 7:30 a.m., the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported less than 100 customers without power statewide.

"Winds will slowly diminish as the jet weakens but still a windy night along the coast,'' forecasters wrote. “Gusts 35-45 mph along the immediate coast gradually diminishing overnight.”

The turbulent conditions are expected to persist throughout Friday, and lessen by the arrival of the weekend. Saturday is expected to be grey with drizzling conditions before giving way to a warmer, sunnier Sunday with temperatures in the 50s.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.