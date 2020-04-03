“It’s hard to turn people away," Gravanis said. “Everyone is looking for an outlet to help get through this, and for the most part our members have been exercising good judgement.”

While the club’s kitchen is still offering takeout, and maintenance workers continue to keep up the golf greens, Dino Gravanis, general manager of the club said, members are no longer allowed to use the grounds.

It’s been quiet around the Springfield Country Club since it shut down.

Most golf courses in the state completely shut down on March 24 after Baker ordered all non-essential businesses, including golf courses, to close, in an attempt to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The Springfield club gave members a small break, closing the clubhouse but letting people roam the course until Wednesday, when Baker extended the order until May 4. Now the course is completely empty.

The closures aren’t completely preventing people from playing, however.

Representatives from the Rockport Golf Club and the Cape Cod Country Club said golfers have snuck onto their courses to play since they closed last week.

“We have had numerous players try to sneak onto our course and we have to kindly ask them to leave,” said Elizabeth Friel O’Brien, a spokeswoman for the Cape Cod Country Club. “Players seem confused when we ask them to leave as they don’t understand why they can’t be outside at our course.”

The lengths to which people will go to play golf were highlighted when three Massachusetts men were cited for playing golf in Rhode Island Wednesday. While golf courses are still open in Rhode Island, Richmond police said the men had “knowingly circumvented” an executive order that requires all out-of-state travelers coming into Rhode Island for non-work-related purposes to quarantine for 14 days.

Police said they have seen an increase in out-of-state golfers since Massachusetts closed its courses.

Some believe that Massachusetts courses should remain open with extra safety precautions in place, since courses are still open in Rhode Island, New York and Connecticut. A change.org petition calling for Baker to exempt golf courses from his order had garnered more than 14,300 signatures as of noon Friday.

“Golf is a game of four, so we’ve fallen under the 10-person group limit recommendation way before the order went into place to stay home,” Gravanis observed, referring to another Baker order, which limits gatherings to under 10 people.

But Gravanis said he didn’t sign the change.org petition.

“We’re going to follow whatever orders are put in place," Gravanis said. "We’re sympathetic to the issue at hand.”

Before Baker closed all non-essential businesses, the Massachusetts Golf Association asked him to consider golf courses an exempt or essential business during the crisis. Jesse Menachem, executive director and CEO of Mass. Golf, said the organization’s priority shifted to making sure golf course maintenance workers were considered essential after Baker’s order went into effect.

Baker approved that request. Menachem said the association is still waiting to hear back about its earlier request to allow people in Massachusetts to keep playing golf.

Regardless of the answer the association gets, Menachem said, it will follow Baker’s orders.

“We want to act in the best interest of the game and people’s health, so as of right now, we are following suit and suggesting that golf not be played,” Menachem said.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.