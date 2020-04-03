Of those, seven of the dead and 120 of the positive cases are residents at nursing homes, said Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott. A dozen nursing homes in Rhode Island have at least one resident or staff member who has tested positive for coronavirus, she said.

That brings Rhode Island’s total to 14 dead from COVID-19, the upper respiratory illness caused by coronavirus, and 711 residents who have tested positive, Raimondo said.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Governor Gina M. Raimondo announced Friday that two more Rhode Islanders have died from coronavirus and 54 more residents have tested positive.

One of the people who died overnight Friday was a resident at Golden Crest Nursing Centre in North Providence -- the fifth resident at that facility to die. Alexander-Scott said there are approximately 65 residents and staff members at Golden Crest who have tested positive.

Oak Hill Health and Rehabilitation in Pawtucket has had two residents die and 60 residents and staff members test positive, Alexander-Scott said. Oakland Grove Health Care Center in Woonsocket has six people who have tested positive, she said.

The remaining nine nursing homes, which Alexander-Scott did not name, have fewer than five cases.

What also concerns the governor is the number of people who are hospitalized. She said there are now 72 people hospitalized, the highest so far.

“That number is climbing rapidly, so we know we’re in a rapid spread in Rhode Island,” Raimondo said. “That means we have to get serious about social distancing, staying home, obeying [the] quarantine, and washing our hands for 30 seconds at a time.”

The governor emphasized that Rhode Island is under a stay-at-home order. The health director added that Rhode Islanders can start wearing cloth-based face coverings in public places.

It’s about flattening the curve of coronavirus cases, they said.

“We don’t have enough ventilators to keep everybody safe if the surge hits earlier or the peak is higher,” Raimondo said. There aren’t enough hospital beds or healthcare workers to meet the surge if it comes sooner -- or increases beyond what they think, she said.

“We are getting ready for a surge. We are putting plans in place,” Raimondo said. Lifespan and Care New England’s hospitals “have surge plans they are putting in place -- but if there was a surge today or in a week, they don’t have the capacity.”

To prepare for the surge of hospitalizations, Raimondo said, the state has three sites that will be set up as field hospitals to hold a combined 1,000 hospital beds: the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence, the former Citizens Bank in Cranston and the former Lowes building at Quonset in North Kingstown.

And, to make sure they are staffed, Raimondo said she was imploring any retired or part-time healthcare workers, even recent graduates, to sign up at riresponds.org.

Those numbers are expected to begin leapfrogging, as Rhode Island has now been able to expand its testing to people with symptoms of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus. Previously, just healthcare workers, people in hospitals and nursing home patients were priorities for the test.

There are six testing sites in Rhode Island now, including three drive-up sites at Community College Rhode Island in Warwick, Rhode Island College in Providence, and University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown. While the governor said the state can now conduct about 1,000 tests a day, she did not answer a question about how long it takes to get those results.

* Childcare licenses will remain suspended for the rest of April.

* New food-delivery service ridelivers.com got 40,000 requests in one day. Raimondo urges people to use it only if they are under quarantine and unable to get food.

* As of 3 a.m. Friday, the new SBA payroll protection program is up and running. This is part of federal stimulus response to coronavirus. Raimondo said that small businesses that need access to capital should contact their bank or credit union and file an application for the payroll protection program. State Commerce Department is available at (401) 521-Help

* $5 million COVID-19 fund dedicated to nonprofits doing mental health or behavioral health work. The fund will be available April 6. Go to Rhode Island Foundation to apply for a grant.

* Rhode Island National Guard activated 700 soldiers so far, the largest and most sustained mobilization in support of a domestic crisis.

This story will be updated during the news conference.

