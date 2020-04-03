“An intensive search has been underway since late yesterday,” Hogan said, adding that search personnel has included teams from the state Natural Resources Police, State Police, US Coast Guard, and Ann Arundel County Fire Department.

During a briefing Friday, Governor Larry Hogan confirmed that Maeve Fahey Kennedy Townsend, 41, and her son, 8-year-old Gideon, “went missing after canoeing yesterday afternoon on the South River here” in Anne Arundel County.

Kathleen Kennedy Townsend’s 41-year-old daughter and 8-year-old grandson remained missing Friday after they disappeared while boating the day before in Maryland, the state’s governor told reporters.

Hogan said he spoke Friday morning with Kennedy Townsend, the former Maryland lieutenant governor and daughter of Robert F. Kennedy.

“On behalf of the people of Maryland, I express our most heartfelt sympathies, and our prayers to her and her entire family during this difficult time,” Hogan said.

Earlier Friday, Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Edward Wargo said around 1:40 p.m. that the search was ongoing involving multiple Coast Guard assets – including a C-130 aircraft and a cutter – along with multiple federal, state and local police agencies.

At the time the canoeists were last seen, waves were about two- to three-feet in height and winds were gusting up to 26 knots, or nearly 30 miles an hour. He said there were reports, which the Coast Guard had not yet confirmed, that an empty canoe has been recovered Friday.

“It was not ideal weather for canoeing,” Wargo said.









